These films are all right royal treats worthy of a watch.

Kristen Stewart stars as Princess Diana in Spencer.

The Crown has returned to Netflix, the latest in a long string of films and television programmes set in the castles and palaces of the British Monarchy.

Here are five of the best.

Spencer (Netflix)

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kristen Stewart was robbed of an Oscar last year for her portrayal of Princess Diana in Pablo Larraín's singular psychological drama, missing out to Jessica Chastain in the underwhelming 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye'. It takes place during a single Christmas at Sandringham during the beakdown of Diana's relationship with the then Prince Charles. In its own way, it is as scary as any horror movie.

The Madness of King George (Apple TV)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adapted by Alan Bennett from his own 1991 play and starring a career-best Nigel Hawthorne in the lead role, the monarch of the title is King George III. His deteriorating mental health has repercussions for both the standing of monarchy and his relationship with his son and heir. Helen Mirren shines as Queen Charlotte, winning Best Acress at Cannes.

Mrs Brown (BBC iPlayer)

Billy Connelly proved there was more to him than 'just' being Scotland's funniest man when he held his own opposite Dame Judi Dench in John Madden's historical drama. Dench plays Queen Victoria who, in the wake of the death of her husband Prince Albert, attracts opprobrium for growing scandalously close to Connolly's brash Scottish servant.

The Favourite (Disney+)

Historical accuracy isn't exactly a priority for director Yorgos Lanthimos in this outrageous period romp set in the 18th century court of Queen Anne, played in Oscar-winning fashion by Olivia Coleman. The monarch's ailing health has left a power vacuum filled by her close friend Lady Sarah (Rachel Weisz), before Emma Stone's wily servant throws the cat among the rabbits.

The Queen (Disney+)