(Not) Everyone's A Film Critic: Best cinema heroes and reviews of Dumb Money, The Creator and Past Lives
The Scotman's film podcasters are rounding up the latest releases, previewing upcoming films and discussing the all-time best celluloid heroes.
After an enforced break due to holidays, positive Covid tests and Graham swanning off to Italy on a press trip, (Not) Everyone's A Film Critic is back.
This week we're looking at the heroes that have lit up the silver screen over the years, from the obvious (James Bond and Ellen Ripley) to the more niche (Nic Cage's character in 'Willy's Wonderland'). As ever, we shoehorn in mentions of 'Mandy' and 'The Pope's Exorcist' too.
We're also taking in the latest films at the cinema, with hearty recommendations for 'Dumb Money' and 'Past Lives' - and a more measured response to Gareth Edward's new sci-fi epic The Creator.
Previous episodes
Want to catch up on all of our previous episodes?
Lucky for you, we have put together a playlist, so you don’t have to search for the best of the rest. Click here to see all of our previous episodes.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.