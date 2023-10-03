All Sections
(Not) Everyone's A Film Critic: Best cinema heroes and reviews of Dumb Money, The Creator and Past Lives

The Scotman's film podcasters are rounding up the latest releases, previewing upcoming films and discussing the all-time best celluloid heroes.

By David Hepburn
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 14:51 BST
 Comment

After an enforced break due to holidays, positive Covid tests and Graham swanning off to Italy on a press trip, (Not) Everyone's A Film Critic is back.

This week we're looking at the heroes that have lit up the silver screen over the years, from the obvious (James Bond and Ellen Ripley) to the more niche (Nic Cage's character in 'Willy's Wonderland'). As ever, we shoehorn in mentions of 'Mandy' and 'The Pope's Exorcist' too.

We're also taking in the latest films at the cinema, with hearty recommendations for 'Dumb Money' and 'Past Lives' - and a more measured response to Gareth Edward's new sci-fi epic The Creator.

