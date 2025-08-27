With not one but two gigs in Glasgow, American musician Father John Misty will perform at the Barrowlands on August 28 and 29. | Getty Images for ABA

Seeing Father John Misty in Glasgow? Here's everything you need to know about his Barrowland gigs - including if you can still get tickets.

Father John Misty is set to play two shows in Glasgow this week as part of his UK and Ireland summer tour.

The American musician, whose real name is Josh Tillman, will preach to crowds at the Barrowland Ballroom on Thursday and Friday.

With an additional night at the iconic venue added due to demand, the gigs mark Father John Misty’s second set of shows in Scotland this year following his performance at the Usher Hall in Edinburgh in April.

Here’s everything you need to know about Father John Misty’s Glasgow shows, from support act to his likely setlist.

When is Father John Misty playing the Barrowlands?

Father John Misty will take to the stage at the Barras on Thursday, August 28 and Friday August 29.

Originally set to play just one show in Glasgow to end his UK and Ireland summer tour, an additional date was added due to demand.

Who is Father John Misty’s support act?

Cass McCombs will support Father John Misty during his shows at Glasgow’s Barrowland Ballroom.

McCombs, an American indie singer-songwriter, joined Father John Misty for his final run of shows in the UK and Ireland earlier this month following the release of his eleventh studio album Interior Live Oak on August 15.

What are the set times for Father John Misty in Glasgow?

Doors for Father John Misty’s Barrowland Ballroom show will open at 7pm.

Though we don’t know the exact stage times, based on his previous shows - and those at the venue in the past - you can expect Cass McCombs’ set to begin between 7.30pm, with Father John Misty to take to the stage between 8.30pm and 9pm.

While unconfirmed and subject to change, here are the estimated set times for Father John Misty in Glasgow:

Doors open : 7pm

: 7pm Cass McCombs : 7.30pm

: 7.30pm Father John Misty : 8.40pm

: 8.40pm Curfew: 11pm

Father John Misty setlist: What will he play during his Glasgow show?

For the most part, during his summer UK and Ireland tour Father John Misty has been playing an almost identical setlist each night.

Taken from one of his recent shows, you can expect to hear most of the following songs:

I Guess Time Just Makes Fools of Us All Josh Tillman and the Accidental Dose The Night Josh Tillman Came to Our Apt. Being You Mr. Tillman Total Entertainment Forever Goodbye Mr. Blue Nancy From Now On Chateau Lobby #4 (in C for Two Virgins) Mental Health Ballad of the Dying Man Date Night Hollywood Forever Cemetery Sings She Cleans Up Screamland Summer’s Gone Mahashmashana I Love You, Honeybear Holy Shit Real Love Baby The Ideal Husband

From gig to gig, there has been some variation with other tracks played including: When You're Smiling and Astride Me, Disappointing Diamonds Are the Rarest of Them All, and Nothing Good Ever Happens at the Goddamn Thirsty Crow.

Can I still get Father John Misty Glasgow tickets?

While limited, there are still some last minute Father John Misty tickets remaining for Glasgow.

For his show on Thursday, August 28, there are still a few last-minute tickets available via Ticketmaster - some of which are Verified Resale tickets from fans no longer able to attend, which may have additional fees.

There are also a handful of tickets available on the site for Father John Misty’s show at the Barrowland Ballroom on Friday, August 29.

It may also be worth checking Gigs in Scotland in case of any additional allocation.

What’s the Barrowland Ballroom capacity and are there any age restrictions?

The Barrowland Ballroom in Glasgow can hold up to 1,900 people standing.