The campest show in the universe is back, and we’ve never needed it more.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2021 promises all the bonkers fun we missed in 2020 – when the competition was cancelled due to Covid-19.

It will be big, it will be out there. There will be glorious costumes and bizarre dance routines, tactical voting, teasing comments from Graham Norton, and the UK will probably come last again.

Eurovision 2021 final: James Newman is representing the UK and Italy's Måneskin are the favourites to win

Oh how we’ve missed you.

When is Eurovision on and how can I watch it?

This year is the 65th Eurovision song contest and it is being broadcast live from Rotterdam after The Netherlands’ victory in 2019 with the song Arcade by Duncan Lawrence.

The semifinals took place on May 18 and May 20 from 8pm on BBC Four. These decided which countries made it to the glittering final.

However, the UK – along with France, Germany, Italy, and Spain – gets to skip this stage as one of the biggest financial contributors to the European Broadcasting Union.

As hosts, The Netherlands also automatically qualifies and goes straight to the final.

Speaking of which, the Eurovision event which most people will be tuning in to is the grand finale, which airs this Saturday night from 8pm.

It can be watched live on BBC One and is being hosted once again by the almighty Graham Norton.

Who is representing the UK?

The act representing the UK this year is James Newman with his song Embers.

He is the elder brother of the pop star John Newman and says he is “excited and honoured” to take part in Eurovision.

The song is upbeat and – dare we say it – actually pretty cool for a UK Eurovision entry.

James had originally been chosen to perform at the 2020 competition but, when that was cancelled, he had to write a new song for this year’s show.

Following the initial announcement, he was billed as the UK’s great hope after years of crushing disappointment in the Eurovision Song Contest.

The songwriter is known for penning Brit award winning Waiting All Night, performed by Rudimental and Ella Eyre, and also wrote Ed Sheeran track Lay It All On Me and Calvin Harris’ Blame.

Good luck James!

Which countries have made it to the final?

After two drama-filled semi finals, we now know the full list of 26 countries which will be competing the grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2021.

Without further ado, they are (in running order):

Cyprus : Elena Tsagrinou - El Diablo

Albania: Anxhela Peristeri - Karma

Israel: Eden Alene - Set Me Free

Belgium: Hooverphonic - The Wrong Place

Russia: Manizha - Russian Woman

Malta: Destiny - Je Me Casse

Portugal: The Black Mamba - Love Is On My Side

Serbia: Hurricane - Loco Loco

United Kingdom: James Newman - Embers

Greece: Stefania - Last Dance

Switzerland: Gjon's Tears - Tout l'Univers

Iceland: Da∂i Freyr og Gagnamagni∂ - 10 Years

Spain: Blas Cantó - Voy A Querdarme

Moldova: Natalia Gordienko - SUGAR

Germany: Jendrik - I Don't Feel Hate

Finland: Blind Channel - Dark Side

Bulgaria: Victoria - Growing Up is Getting Old

Lithuania: The Roop - Discoteque

Ukraine: Go_A - Shum

France: Barbara Pravi - Voilà

Azerbaijan: Efendi - Mata Hari

Norway: TIX - Fallen Angel

The Netherlands: Jeangu Macrooy - Birth of a New Age

Italy: Måneskin - Zitti E Buoni

Sweden: Tusse - Voices

San Marino: Senhit - Adrenalina

What are the odds on who will win the Eurovision Song Contest 2021?

Well, as promising as our act looks this year, the odds are 300/1 that the UK will perform a miracle and win Eurovision on Saturday.

The bookies are currently predicting Italy will snatch the Eurovision crown, with Roman rockers Måneskin and their jaunty song Zitti E Buoni (Shut Up and Be Quiet).

Måneskin are thought to have a 24 per cent chance of winning, with odds of 9/4 on Bet365.

Next up is France with their singer Barbara Pravi and her track Voilà, at 10/3. And third most likely winner is currently Switzerland’s Gjon’s Tears with odds of 13/2.

Close behind are Malta and Ukraine – both at 7/1.

But that can all change!

Will you be tuning in for the Eurovision Song Contest this weekend?

