Today (18 May) will see the first Eurovision semi-final take place in Rotterdam, with acts including Ireland’s Lesley Roy.

The 2021 contest will go ahead in Rotterdam this year, after the 2020 instalment was called off because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 65th edition of Eurovision was one of the first high-profile cancellations of the pandemic, with the 41 acts scheduled to compete eventually featuring in a non-competitive virtual show on the weekend the final would have taken place.

(Clockwise from top left) Eurovision 2021 entries for Cyprus, Malta and Ukraine will be hoping to impress during semi-final 1

This year, acts who can travel to Rotterdam will perform live on stage, while those unable to will submit recorded performances.

Here is everything you need to know about the first semi-final.

How does the first semi-final work?

Sixteen countries will participate in the first semi-final.

Those countries, plus Germany, Italy and the Netherlands will vote in this semi-final.

Belarus was originally allocated to participate in the semi-final, but was disqualified from the contest after submitting an entry in violation of the rules.

Within hours of the release of ‘Ya nauchu tebya (I'll Teach You)’ by Belarusian band Galasy ZMesta, a Change.org petition was started requesting Belarus' disqualification from Eurovision 2021 due to lyrics which were interpreted as celebrating "political oppression and slavery".

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) issued a statement asserting that due to the political nature of the song, it did not follow the rules of the contest, and offered Belarus an opportunity to submit a second track.

The new song – ‘Pesnya pro zaytsev (Song About Hares)’ – was again rejected by the EBU, who said the track “was also in breach of the rules of the competition”.

Who are the contestants?

Sixteen entrants will be vying for a place in the Eurovision 2021 grand final as part of tonight’s first semi-final.

Twenty-six countries will then participate in the final, composed of the host country, the Big Five (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and the 10 best-ranked entries of each of the two semi-finals.

The full list of participants in the first semi-final is as follows:

Country Artist Song Language 1 Lithuania The Roop Discoteque English 2 Slovenia Ana Soklič Amen English 3 Russia Manizha Russian Woman Russian, English 4 Sweden Tusse Voices English 5 Australia Montaigne Technicolour English 6 North Macedonia Vasil Here I Stand English 7 Ireland Lesley Roy Maps English 8 Cyprus Elena Tsagrinou El diablo English 9 Norway Tix Fallen Angel English 10 Croatia Albina Tick-Tock English, Croatian 11 Belgium Hooverphonic The Wrong Place English 12 Israel Eden Alene Set Me Free English 13 Romania Roxen Amnesia English 14 Azerbaijan Efendi Mata Hari English 15 Ukraine Go_A Shum Ukrainian 16 Malta Destiny Je me casse English

Australia’s current travel restrictions mean Montaigne is unable to travel to Rotterdam to perform. She will instead submit a ‘Live-on-Tape' performance.

Who to look out for?

We’ve singled out five top picks to keep your eye on during tonight’s semi-final, acts that we think could do well in the competition, and potentially win the whole thing!

Malta: Destiny - ‘Je Me Casse’

Destiny's no stranger to Eurovision glory, having won the Junior Contest for Malta in 2015 with 'Not My Soul'; since then, the fledgling pop star has showcased her talents on many stages, including that of Britain’s Got Talent.

A previous winner of X Factor Malta, Destiny's dream has always been to represent her country at the Eurovision Song Contest, and the singer says her “clap-back banger” ‘Je Me Casse’(a “dance floor filler with an instant feel good factor”) is inspired by Lizzo, Beyonce, Aretha Franklin, Cardi B, and Megan Thee Stallion.

Cyprus: Elena Tsagrinou - ‘El Diablo’

One of the most recognisable pop stars across Greece and Cyprus, the multi-talented Elena Tsagrinou was propelled to fame by her success in Greece Got Talent.

After half a decade as lead singer of her band OtherView, Elena began her solo career, releasing a string of hits that garnered her record numbers of YouTube and Spotify streams, and social media followers.

She also presents her own TV show, K-POP Stars, exploring one of her favourite genres of music on one of the leading music channels in Greece.

Ukraine: Go_A - ‘Shum’

Describing themselves as an “electro-folklore outfit” that specialises in the modern retelling of traditional Ukrainian stories, Go_A formed in 2012 after realising that Ukrainian folklore and electronic music are “a perfect match”.

The group’s singer Kateryna Pavlenko will be performing in Ukranian while employing the ancient singing technique of “white voice” (which is apparently “based on an open throat and free volume with a bright colour”), and has a command of “extreme vocals”.

Lithuania: The Roop – ‘Discoteque’

The Roop are a Lithuanian pop/rock crossover band from Vilnius, featuring singer Vaidotas Valiukevičius, drummer Robertas Baranauskas and guitarist Mantas Banišauskas.

Described as a group with “a distinctive party vibe and an eye for an iconic dance move”, their name literally translates as “to shout out” or “to make a great noise”.

Russia: Manizha - ‘Russian Woman’

Manizha’s style of art-pop mixes "banging beats with social commentary and an uncompromising DIY ethos”, and comes with strong social messages about self love and body positivity; women’s and children’s rights; as well as national, cultural and sexual identity; and above all else, tolerance.

The Tajikistan-born artist not only writes her own music and lyrics, she also films, directs and edits her videos, and creates her own visual content.

A UN Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Manizha has performed at sold out concerts in Moscow and St Petersburg.

How can I watch it?

The semi-finals will be broadcast on BBC Four on 18 May and 20 in programmes hosted by presenters Rylan Clark-Neal and Scott Mills, and singer Chelcee Grimes.

Both broadcasts will begin at 8pm.

The final of the competition will air on BBC One on 22 May at 8pm in a special programme hosted by Graham Norton. It will also be broadcast on BBC Radio 2 in a programme hosted by Ken Bruce.

