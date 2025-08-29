Edinburgh Psych Fest 2025 Stage Times: Lineup, full set times, venues and where to get your festival wristbands

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Comment
Published 29th Aug 2025, 10:30 BST
Nadine Shah is headlining Edinburgh Psych Fest this weekend.placeholder image
Nadine Shah is headlining Edinburgh Psych Fest this weekend. | Getty Images
Music fans are in for a treat this Sunday.

Psych Fest is returning to several venues in Edinburgh this weekend, with dozens of bands playing.

Taking place on Sunday, August 31, the event gives entry into every gig for the price of one ticket (or wristband).

With everything from established acts to up-and-coming local bands, there’s something for everyone in the programme.

Here’s what’s happening where. You can get tickets here and pick up your festival wrisband from Summerhall any time after 11am on the day of the festival.

Queen's Hall

  • 12noon: Doors
  • 1-2pm: The Moonlandingz
  • 2.45-3.30pm: Honeyglaze
  • 4.30-5.15: Heartworms
  • 6.15-7.15pm: Getdown Services
  • 8-9pm: DEADLETTER
  • 9.45-10.45pm: Nadine Shah

Summerhall - Dissection Room

  • 1.30pm: Doors
  • 2-2.45pm: The Orchestra (For Now)
  • 3.30-4.20pm: Crocodiles
  • 5-5.50pm: Anna Erhard
  • 6.30-7.20pm: Do Nothing
  • 8-9pm: Du Blonde
  • 10-11pm: George Clanton

Summerhall - Main Hall

  • Doors: 1.45pm
  • 2.15-3pm: Linzi Clark
  • 3.45-4.30pm: Blind Yeo
  • 5.15-6pm: Bubble Tea and Cigarettes
  • 6.45-7.30pm: Swiss Portrait
  • 8.15-9.05pm: Dreary
  • 9.45-10.45pm

Mash House

  • 4.30pm: Doors
  • 5-5.30pm: Bin Juice
  • 6-6.30pm: Rabbitfoot
  • 7.15-8pm: Bikini Body
  • 8.45-9.30pm: Mojo & The Kitchen Brothers
  • 10.10-11pm: La Sécurité

Sneaky Pete’s

  • Doors: 4pm
  • 4.30-5pm: Sun Stags
  • 5.30-6pm: Floating Heads
  • 6.30-7.15pm: Adore
  • 8-8.45pm: Goblyns
  • 9.30-10.15pm: Cowboy Hunters
  • 11pm-late: Official EPF Afterparty with Bikini Body DJs

