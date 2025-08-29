Nadine Shah is headlining Edinburgh Psych Fest this weekend. | Getty Images

Music fans are in for a treat this Sunday.

Psych Fest is returning to several venues in Edinburgh this weekend, with dozens of bands playing.

Taking place on Sunday, August 31, the event gives entry into every gig for the price of one ticket (or wristband).

With everything from established acts to up-and-coming local bands, there’s something for everyone in the programme.

Here’s what’s happening where. You can get tickets here and pick up your festival wrisband from Summerhall any time after 11am on the day of the festival.

Queen's Hall

12noon: Doors

1-2pm: The Moonlandingz

2.45-3.30pm: Honeyglaze

4.30-5.15: Heartworms

6.15-7.15pm: Getdown Services

8-9pm: DEADLETTER

9.45-10.45pm: Nadine Shah

Summerhall - Dissection Room

1.30pm: Doors

2-2.45pm: The Orchestra (For Now)

3.30-4.20pm: Crocodiles

5-5.50pm: Anna Erhard

6.30-7.20pm: Do Nothing

8-9pm: Du Blonde

10-11pm: George Clanton

Summerhall - Main Hall

Doors: 1.45pm

2.15-3pm: Linzi Clark

3.45-4.30pm: Blind Yeo

5.15-6pm: Bubble Tea and Cigarettes

6.45-7.30pm: Swiss Portrait

8.15-9.05pm: Dreary

9.45-10.45pm

Mash House

4.30pm: Doors

5-5.30pm: Bin Juice

6-6.30pm: Rabbitfoot

7.15-8pm: Bikini Body

8.45-9.30pm: Mojo & The Kitchen Brothers

10.10-11pm: La Sécurité

Sneaky Pete’s

Doors: 4pm

4.30-5pm: Sun Stags

5.30-6pm: Floating Heads

6.30-7.15pm: Adore

8-8.45pm: Goblyns

9.30-10.15pm: Cowboy Hunters

11pm-late: Official EPF Afterparty with Bikini Body DJs

