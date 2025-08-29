Edinburgh Psych Fest 2025 Stage Times: Lineup, full set times, venues and where to get your festival wristbands
Psych Fest is returning to several venues in Edinburgh this weekend, with dozens of bands playing.
Taking place on Sunday, August 31, the event gives entry into every gig for the price of one ticket (or wristband).
With everything from established acts to up-and-coming local bands, there’s something for everyone in the programme.
Here’s what’s happening where. You can get tickets here and pick up your festival wrisband from Summerhall any time after 11am on the day of the festival.
Queen's Hall
- 12noon: Doors
- 1-2pm: The Moonlandingz
- 2.45-3.30pm: Honeyglaze
- 4.30-5.15: Heartworms
- 6.15-7.15pm: Getdown Services
- 8-9pm: DEADLETTER
- 9.45-10.45pm: Nadine Shah
Summerhall - Dissection Room
- 1.30pm: Doors
- 2-2.45pm: The Orchestra (For Now)
- 3.30-4.20pm: Crocodiles
- 5-5.50pm: Anna Erhard
- 6.30-7.20pm: Do Nothing
- 8-9pm: Du Blonde
- 10-11pm: George Clanton
Summerhall - Main Hall
- Doors: 1.45pm
- 2.15-3pm: Linzi Clark
- 3.45-4.30pm: Blind Yeo
- 5.15-6pm: Bubble Tea and Cigarettes
- 6.45-7.30pm: Swiss Portrait
- 8.15-9.05pm: Dreary
- 9.45-10.45pm
Mash House
- 4.30pm: Doors
- 5-5.30pm: Bin Juice
- 6-6.30pm: Rabbitfoot
- 7.15-8pm: Bikini Body
- 8.45-9.30pm: Mojo & The Kitchen Brothers
- 10.10-11pm: La Sécurité
Sneaky Pete’s
- Doors: 4pm
- 4.30-5pm: Sun Stags
- 5.30-6pm: Floating Heads
- 6.30-7.15pm: Adore
- 8-8.45pm: Goblyns
- 9.30-10.15pm: Cowboy Hunters
- 11pm-late: Official EPF Afterparty with Bikini Body DJs
----
---
--
-
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.