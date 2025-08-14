Tonight (Thursday, August 14) will see the launch of this year’s Edinburgh International Film Festival, with the UK premiere of highly-rated indie film ‘Sorry, Baby’ and the world premiere of Ben Wheatley’s new movie ‘Bulk’.

Established in 1947, The Film Festival is the world's oldest continually running event of its kind.

The closure of Edinburgh’s Filmhouse saw its future threatened, but it was rebooted last year under new director Paul Ridd.

And now the Filmhouse has been reopened it will be returning to its spiritual home in 2025 with seven nights of film fun.

Many of the filmmakers and stars will be in town to promote their new films as part of the festival.

Here are 10 of the most famous to look out for - and when and where you can see them.

Sam Riley Star of 'Control', 'Maleficent' and 'Pride and Prejudice and Zombies', Sam Riley will be in town for the premiere of 'Islands' on Friday, August 15, at 5.35pm at the Cameo.

Andrea Riseborough The UK premiere of 'Dragonfly' at the Cameo on Saturday, August 16, is going to be a starry affair with Andrea Riseborough attending. The Oscar-nominated actress is known for appearances in films like 'Brighton Rock', 'Oblivion', 'Birdman', 'Battle of the Sexes' and 'The Death of Stalin'.

Brenda Blethyn Also in Edinburgh for the premiere of 'Dragonfly' is Brenda Blethyn. One of the greatest British actors of her generation, she's been nominated for two Oscars and two Emmys, winning a Golden Globe, a BAFTA, and a Cannes Film Festival Award.