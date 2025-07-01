Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When, three years ago, it was revealed that Edinburgh’s Filmhouse was to close, for many people it felt like a tragedy that epitomised a country in decline. After years of austerity in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crash, the Covid pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis, this blow to the cultural fabric of Scotland’s capital appeared to signify the end of an era.

Its phoenix-like rise from the ashes has, therefore, been one of the most joyous events of recent times. Now fate has intervened to create a very Scottish tale that continues the theme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Denis Lawson, pictured with director of programming Rod White, discovered the mystery film the Filmhouse was planning to show at an opening event was Local Hero, in which Lawson plays a starring role | Jane Bradley

Actor Denis Lawson was invited to attend an opening event screening of a mystery film by his sister. It turned out to be the 1983 classic, Local Hero, in which Lawson plays hotelier Gordon Urquhart, and he was able to introduce it to the audience, which he said was a “happy and complete accident... I did not know what you're about to see”.