Edinburgh Filmhouse: Local hero sees Local Hero in cinema saved by local heroes
When, three years ago, it was revealed that Edinburgh’s Filmhouse was to close, for many people it felt like a tragedy that epitomised a country in decline. After years of austerity in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crash, the Covid pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis, this blow to the cultural fabric of Scotland’s capital appeared to signify the end of an era.
Its phoenix-like rise from the ashes has, therefore, been one of the most joyous events of recent times. Now fate has intervened to create a very Scottish tale that continues the theme.
Actor Denis Lawson was invited to attend an opening event screening of a mystery film by his sister. It turned out to be the 1983 classic, Local Hero, in which Lawson plays hotelier Gordon Urquhart, and he was able to introduce it to the audience, which he said was a “happy and complete accident... I did not know what you're about to see”.
Perhaps it’s time for a remake, called Local Heroes, about the Filmhouse staff and supporters who refused to say die and saved this beloved institution for the nation.
