The tickets for the literary component of Edinburgh's festivals go on sale this week.

Tennis coach and Strictly Come Dancing star Judy Murray is just one of the well-kent faces appearing at the Edinburgh International Book Festival this year.

Returning to its post-pandemic home of Edinburgh College of Art for the third year, the Edinburgh International Book Festival takes place this year from August 12-28.

You don't even need a ticket to enjoy plenty of what the festival has to offer - with the leafy courtyard free to enter and offering a bookshop, coffee shop and bar, along with plenty of space to relax and watch events streamed onto big screens. If you time it right you can also quite up to get a book signed by the author afterwards.

But if you do want to see some of your favourite authors and famous faces in the flesh, this is the week when the tickets go on sale.

With events often selling out quickly, it's important to know what you are doing to make sure you have the best chance to get a seat at your must-see event.

So, here's what you need to know.

When are the tickets for the Edinburgh International Book Festival available?

Tickets for almost all the events being held at the book festival go on sale at 10am on Thursday, June 29.

The exception is the event featuring environmentalist Greta Thunberg being held at the Edinburgh Playhouse on Sunday, August 13. Tickets for this have already sold out, although it's always worth checking the website to see if any more seats become available.

Make sure you're registered

You'll need an Edinburgh International Book Festival account to order tickets, so make sure you have one set up (and that you can remember the password) here. Otherwise you can create an account (or reset your password) on the big day.

Check out the programme

Make sure to have a good look at the programme before the tickets go on sale so you can snap up the ones you most want first - before they sell out.

Join the queue

A queuing system will be in operation, and you will be placed in the queue when you access the website to look for tickets from 10am. It might take quite a while to get to the front of the queue but be patient. You don't need to stare at the screen the entire time - an email will be sent when you get to the front with a link to take you to the booking system. Then just add all the tickets you want to your basket and make that puchase.

Can I buy tickets in person?

Previously you could queue in person to buy book festival tickets on the day of release but this is no longer the case. You will only be abloe to book tickets in person at the box office counter during the festival itself, which will be open from 9.30am and 8.45pm from August 12-28.

Can I buy tickets over the phone?

For those not able to use the internet, a small team of festival staff will be taking orders over the phone on 0345 373 5888. You may have to wait a while for your call to be answered, and organisers have urged people to use the website if possible.

How much are the tickets?

Events for children and young adults range from free - £5, while events for adults range from free - £15.50, or 'pay what you can'.Creative workshops range from £16 - £35, and selected special events are £45.

Can I watch online instead?