As ever, the Edinburgh International Book Festival will see full-time authors rub shoulders with people better known for their day jobs who have turned their hand to literature.
From politicians and standups to journalists and television stars, here are 15 of the well known faces you can hear from this August.
Tickets go on sale om Thursday, June 29, at 10am here.
1. Greta Thunberg
Environmental campaigner Greta Thunberg will be at the Edinburgh Playhouse Theatre on Sunday, August 13, at 5.30pm talking about her book 'It's Not Too Late to Change the World'.
2. Matt Osman
Suede bassist - and brother of Richard Osman - Matt Osman will be at the festival on Tuesday, August 15, at 10am to talk about his second book 'The Ghost Theatre'.
3. Cariad Lloyd
Comedian, podcaster, actor and writer Cariad Lloyd is at the festival on Tuesday, August 15 at 3.15pm to talk about her book 'You Are Not Alone', reflecting on grief in all its sad, surprising, awkward, tender, and sometimes funny forms.
4. Carol Ann Duffy
In 'Politics Politics Politics', at 5.45pm on Thursday, August 17, much-loved poet Carol Ann Duffy will join musician John Sampson to discuss politics and perform a curated collection of Duffy’s favourite political poems.