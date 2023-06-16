All Sections
Some of the famous faces set to appear at this year's Edinburgh International Book Festival.Some of the famous faces set to appear at this year's Edinburgh International Book Festival.
Edinburgh International Book Festival 2023: 15 famous faces appearing this August

Organisers have revealed their programme for the latest literary feast set to take place in Scotland's Capital this August- with hundreds of events to choose from.

By David Hepburn
Published 16th Jun 2023, 14:41 BST

As ever, the Edinburgh International Book Festival will see full-time authors rub shoulders with people better known for their day jobs who have turned their hand to literature.

From politicians and standups to journalists and television stars, here are 15 of the well known faces you can hear from this August.

Tickets go on sale om Thursday, June 29, at 10am here.

Environmental campaigner Greta Thunberg will be at the Edinburgh Playhouse Theatre on Sunday, August 13, at 5.30pm talking about her book 'It's Not Too Late to Change the World'.

Suede bassist - and brother of Richard Osman - Matt Osman will be at the festival on Tuesday, August 15, at 10am to talk about his second book 'The Ghost Theatre'.

Comedian, podcaster, actor and writer Cariad Lloyd is at the festival on Tuesday, August 15 at 3.15pm to talk about her book 'You Are Not Alone', reflecting on grief in all its sad, surprising, awkward, tender, and sometimes funny forms.

In 'Politics Politics Politics', at 5.45pm on Thursday, August 17, much-loved poet Carol Ann Duffy will join musician John Sampson to discuss politics and perform a curated collection of Duffy’s favourite political poems.

