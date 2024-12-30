Edinburgh Hogmanay Events Cancelled: Here's what is still going ahead and how to get tickets

A grim weather forecast means that there will be no outdoor events at this year's Edinburgh Hogmanay. | National World

It’s the news that New Year revellers have been dreading.

Edinburgh is famous for its Hogmanay celebrations, with thousands arriving from around the world to enjoy the unique atmosphere.

But this year’s event will be very different, after outdoor events including the Street Party, Silent Disco, and Concert in the Gardens featuring Scottish band Texas were all cancelled due to forecasts of high winds and heavy rain.

Some of the events organised will, however, take place - and have the advantage of being indoors, away from the notoriouly fickle Scottish climate.

Here’s everything that’s still happening over the next few days, when it’s happening, and what it’ll cost you.

Night Afore Concert

What is it?

A special intimate concert from indie-rock legends Idlewild, plus special guest Jill Lorean, in the intimate setting of the George Street Assembly Rooms.

When is it?

Monday, December 30, from 7.30pm-10.30pm.

How much are tickets?

Tickets are £30, plus a £3 booking fee.

New Year Revels - Maximum Ceilidh Edition

What is it?

A huge ceilidh taking place at the Assembly Rooms on George Street across two dance floors featuring music from Jimi Shandrix Experience, Bella McNab’s Dance Band, Hugh MacDiarmid’s Haircut and Bodhran Bodhran.

When is it?

Tuesday, December 31, from 8pm-1am.

How much are the tickets?

Standard tickets are £67.50, plus a £5 booking fee. You can also get premium tickets which include a glass of fizz, a dram at the bells and access to the Grand Drawing Rooms for comfy seats and whisky tasting for £100, plus a £5 booking fee.

Bairns New Year Revels

What is it?

A special Bairn’s New Year Revels allows young party-goers a chance to join the celebrations with a huge family ceilidh, live music, dancing and Hogmanay fun for all. It’s no problem if they don’t know the dance moves due to the relaxed atmosphere in the George Street Assembly Rooms.

When is it?

Tuesday, December 31, from 2pm-3.30pm.

How much are tickets?

Adult tickets are £16.50, plus a booking fee of £1.50. Children go for £14, plus a booking fee of £1.50.

Candlelit Concert at St Giles’ Cathedral

What is it?

A festive and tranquil celebration seeing in the New Year in the candlelit atmosphere of St Giles' Cathedral at the end of its 900th year anniversary.

This year’s concert marks the festive season with the concluding three cantatas from J.S.Bach’s Christmas Oratorio: Bach at his most exuberant.

St Giles' Cathedral Choir, directed by Michael Harris, with the St Giles' Camerata, leader Angus Ramsay, are joined by an array of talented young soloists.

When it is?

Tuesday, December 31, from 6pm-7.30pm.

How much are tickets?

Tickets are £22.50, plus a £2.50 booking fee. It’s currently sold out but it’s aways worth checking for any late ticket availability.

NYD Club Night

What is it?

For those that want to continue to party, head to Leith Arches on New Year’s Day for a club night featuring the best of Scotland’s underground music scene, with an all-female DJ lineup of Hayley Zalassi, Swatt Team and Disco T*ts.

When is it?

Wednesday, January 1, from 9am-1pm.

How much are tickets?

Tickets are £16.50, plus a booking for of £1.50.

Vitimin C Club Night

What is it?

A night of New Year’s Day music at Portobello Town Hall courtesy of Vic Galloway (BBC Radio Scotland) and Andy Wake featuring alt-rock legends The Vaselines, support from Sacred Paws, and a party DJ set from Dave Maclean (Django Django).

When is it?

Wednesday, January 1, from 7.30pm-1am.

How much are tickets?

Tickets are priced at £25, plus a £2.50 booking free.

First Footin’ Come Away In

What is it?

Join acclaimed folk singer and songwriter, Karine Polwart, Choir Director, Stephen Deazley, and 200 community singers for Come Away In - an atmospheric First Footin’ event at St. Giles’ Cathedral on New Year’s Day. Special guests include Stephen Deazley, Lori Watson and Corrina Hewat. It’s part of a programme of free live music across the city on New Year’s Day with other events happening at Greyfriars Kirk, Greyfriars Hall, Virgin Hotel, Fruitmarket Warehouse, Cold Town House, The Coorie, Speigeltent, The Scottish Cafe, Boozy Cow, Auld Hundred, Black Bull, The Huxley, Element, Copper Blossom, Leith Arches and Portobello Town Hall

When is it?

Wednesday, January 1, from 2pm-5.40pm. Other events take place throughout the day - check the website here for up-to-date details.

It’s a free unticketed event - just turn up in plenty of time.