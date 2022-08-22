The top ten funniest jokes of the Edinburgh Fringe 2022

Comedy critics attended hundreds of shows across the Edinburgh Festival Fringe to create a shortlist which was voted on by 2,000 members of the public, who were not told the names of the comedians in the running.

Now in its 13th year, previous winners of the award include Ken Cheng, Olaf Falafel, Tim Vine, Rob Auton, Stewart Francis, Zoe Lyons and Nick Helm.

In order to ensure that there is no bias towards well-known stand-ups during the public vote, the jokes are listed with no reference to the comedian who wrote and performed them.

Here’s a look at the top ten best joke at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe.

1. Masai Graham I tried to steal spaghetti from the shop, but the female guard saw me and I couldn't get Pasta

2. Mark Simmons Did you know, if you get pregnant in the Amazon, it's next day delivery

3. Olaf Falafel My attempts to combine nitrous oxide and Oxo cubes made me a laughing stock

4. Hannah Fairweather By my age, my parents had a house and a family, and to be fair to me, so do I, but it is the same house and it is the same family