Comedy critics attended hundreds of shows across the Edinburgh Festival Fringe to create a shortlist which was voted on by 2,000 members of the public, who were not told the names of the comedians in the running.

The top ten funniest jokes of the Edinburgh Fringe 2022

The Dave’s Funniest Joke of the Fringe award, voted for by members of the public, was back for the first time since 2019 – and the top ten best jokes have been revealed.

By Stephen Mcilkenny
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 9:57 am

Now in its 13th year, previous winners of the award include Ken Cheng, Olaf Falafel, Tim Vine, Rob Auton, Stewart Francis, Zoe Lyons and Nick Helm.

In order to ensure that there is no bias towards well-known stand-ups during the public vote, the jokes are listed with no reference to the comedian who wrote and performed them.

Stand-up's pasta pun one liner named best joke of the Fringe

Here’s a look at the top ten best joke at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe.

1. Masai Graham

I tried to steal spaghetti from the shop, but the female guard saw me and I couldn’t get Pasta

2. Mark Simmons

Did you know, if you get pregnant in the Amazon, it’s next day delivery

3. Olaf Falafel

My attempts to combine nitrous oxide and Oxo cubes made me a laughing stock

4. Hannah Fairweather

By my age, my parents had a house and a family, and to be fair to me, so do I, but it is the same house and it is the same family

