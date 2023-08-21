The award is the most prestigious prize in British comedy and has launched many acts to stardom over the years.

Known previously as the Perrier Comedy Awards, the if.comedy awards, the if.comeddies, the Edinburgh Comedy Awards, are the biggest prize in British comedy.

The shortlist is set to be announced this Wednesday, with the winner announced at the weekend.

Here’s everything you need to know about the awards.

How many prizes are there?

There are two main awards presented each year – the main prize for the Best Comedy Show at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and the Best Newcomer Award (added in 1992) for performers who are making their Edinburgh debut.

A third award, the Panel Prize (added in 2006), is presented to people or organisations who have made a major contribution to comedy at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Who is eligible for the Edinburgh Comedy Awards?

There are a number of rules regarding who can be considered for the Main Prize, which is not open to those who are already considered to be ‘star names’.

This means that any act who has starred in a television programme on a major channel, or who can fill a 500-seat venue on their own name, will not be considered.

Comedians who appear on panel shows or who have been guests on a show are still eligible, while social media followings do not (yet) disqualify an act.

To be eligible for the Best Newcomer Award the act must be performing their first full-length show at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe – first-time solo acts who were previously part of a sketch show are considered newcomers.

To be eligible for either award the show must be listed in the ‘comedy’ section of the Fringe programme and be at least 50 minutes in length.

The show must be unique and original and fit into the category of either standup, character comedy, sketch/revue or comedy musical.

Previous winners are not eligible, although a Best Newcomer will be eligible for the main prize in subsequent years, with John Kearns the only performer to have completed the double.

What do the winners get?

The winner of the Best Comedy Show receives a trophy and £10,000.

Both the Best Newcomer and the Panel Prize winner receive a trophy and £5,000.

Who judges the prize?