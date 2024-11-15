Edinburgh Christmas Shows 2024: Here are 10 fabulous festive show to make you feel Christmassy

1 . The Royal Lyceum - Treasure Island

Fun for all the family at the Royal Lyceum this year with Treasure Island (with an Edinburgh twist) running from November 28 to January 4. "It’s Christmas Eve and young Jim Hawkins works at North Edinburgh’s finest accommodation for reformed pirates and past-it privateers. Talk of cutlasses, ships and gold can be dangerous in such company. It’s not long before the story of their greatest voyage takes over… Jim, Ben Gunn and Lean Jean Silver are soon reliving their time hunting for treasure on the Hispaniola. Ahoy! Sea shanties, adventures and heartfelt fun enliven Jim’s adventure as Billy Bones’ treasure map leads him north to the isles of Orkney in search of Captain Flint’s hidden fortune. Encountering plenty of puffins and buckets of swashbuckling, Jim tries to beat the pirates to the gold and get back home to Edinburgh safe and sound. Remember, X marks the spot… or does it?" | Contributed