3 . Peter Pan (Howden)

When Wendy and her two brothers are visited one night by a magical being known as ‘Peter Pan’, they’re taken on a magical trip to Neverland. However, it’s not all adventures and fun as they’re being hunted down by the most treacherous pirate in the land Captain Hook and his silly sidekick Smee. Will Wendy, Peter and the lost boys be able to get the best of Hook and his crew? Will the hungry crocodile be too much to overcome? Will Tinkerbell ever admit she’s a man in a dress? Find out when Peter Pan plays at the Howden Park Centre from November 22 2024. | Provided