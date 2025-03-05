Don Toliver Glasgow presales and prices: How to get tickets to the Psycho Tour at the OVO Hydro

The singer is bringing his Psycho Tour to Glasgow.

Don Toliver has added six new dates to his highly anticipated Psycho Tour.

The ‘Bandit’ singer will be performing in June at the OVO Hydro.

When is Don Toliver playing Scotland?

Don Toliver will be playing at Glasgow OVO Hydro on Monday, June 2.

Are there any age restrictions at the Don Toliver concert?

For the seating section, over 8s only, with under 16s accompanied by an adult, meaning someone over the age of 18.

For the standing section, over 14s only, and again, with under 16s accompanied by an adult.

When do tickets for the Don Toliver concert go on sale?

Tickets go on sale on Friday, March 7 at 10 am.

The OVO Hydro list the ticket price between £42.25 and £93.30 including admin free.

There is a ticket limit of eight people.

Presale tickets went on sale this morning (Wednesday) at 10 am for OVO Live customers.