Derren Brown will return to the Edinburgh Playhouse in 2026 with his live show, Only Human. | Pamela Raith Photography

The master of mind control and psychological illusion will perform at the Edinburgh Playhouse in 2026.

Derren Brown will return to the Edinburgh Playhouse with his new live show Only Human, next year.

His only Scottish dates in 2026, the multi-award winning master of mind control and psychological illusion will perform in the Capital from June 23-27.

Only Human is Brown’s 11th show which he has been touring since April this year. His previous productions have saw him win two Olivier Awards, and earn a record-breaking five nominations for Best Entertainment.

Speaking about the upcoming dates, Brown said: “I’ve toured with different shows for 20 years and it’s such a joy. Only Human seems to be going down very well, and people are keeping the show secret for which I’m very grateful... Try and come without knowing anything about it.”

When will Derren Brown be in Edinburgh?

Derren Brown will bring his live show Only Human to Edinburgh Playhouse from Tuesday, June 23 to Saturday, June 27, 2026.

The show will begin at 7.30pm from Tuesday to Saturday, with an additional matinee performance at 2.30pm on Saturday.

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Derren Brown’s Only Human at the Edinburgh Playhouse will go on sale from 10am on Friday, July 11.

They will be available via ATG Tickets. If you are looking to book tickets, be advised that the show is recommended for those age 12 and up.

Is there presale for Derren Brown’s Edinburgh show?

Yes, there are presale tickets available for Derren Brown’s shows in Edinburgh. Available only to ATG+ members, presale began on Thursday, July 10, a day ahead of general sale.

How much are Derren Brown tickets?

Ticket prices for Derren Brown’s show Only Human will range from £22.23 to £148.36, and will be subject to a transaction fee of up to £3.95.