The British rockers will be on the road yet again next year.

Def Leppard have announced their first tour dates for next year.

They may have only recently finished a huge co-headline tour with Motley Crue which visited Glasgow Green in the summer, but Def Leppard are already planning their next huge gigs.

It's another co-hedlining tour, but this time with 'Don't Stop Believing' American group Journey.

And there's even more rock royalty further down the bill, with Heart, Cheap Trick and The Steve Miller band providing support at different points of the tour.

So far only American dates have been revealed, but there's every chance it will tour further.

Here's what we know.

Where are Def Leppard and Journey playing so far?

The following dates have been confirmed thusfar:

July 6 – St. Louis, MO (Busch Stadium)^

July 10 – Orlando, FL (Camping World Stadium)^

July 13 – Atlanta, GA (Truist Park)*

July 15 – Chicago, IL (Wrigley Field)*

July 18 – Detroit, MI (Comerica Park)*

July 20 – Nashville, TN (Nissan Stadium)*

July 23 – Philadelphia, PA (Citizens Bank Park)*

July 25 – Hershey, PA (Hersheypark Stadium)*

July 27 – Pittsburgh, PA (PNC Park)*

July 30 – Cleveland, OH (Progressive Field)+

August 2 – Toronto, ON (Rogers Centre)+

August 5 – Boston, MA (Fenway Park)+

August 7 – Flushing, NY (Citi Field)*

August 12 – Arlington, TX (Globe Life Field)*

August 14 – Houston, TX (Minute Maid Park)*

August 16 – San Antonio, TX (Alamodome)*

August 19 – Minneapolis, MN (Target Field)*

August 23 – Phoenix, AZ (Chase Field)*

August 25 – Los Angeles, CA (SoFi Stadium)*

August 28 – San Francisco, CA (Oracle Park)*

August 30 – San Diego, CA (Petco Park)*

September 4 – Seattle, WA (T-Mobile Park)^

September 8 – Denver, CO (Coors Field)^

+ with Heart

^ with Cheap Trick

* with The Steve Miller Band

When will the tickets go on sale?

The American tour tickets going on sale on Friday, December 15, at 10am.

Will there be a UK leg of the tour?

There has been no announcement yet, but Def Leppard's previous tour with Motely Crue visited America first before the UK dates - including one in Glasgow - were announced. So fingers crossed and watch this space.

What will Def Leppard play?

Def Leppard have already been touring their most recent album 'Diamond Star Halos' and are unlikley to be releasing new music before the tour kicks off. You can therefore expect to hear the majority of the songs played at this recent gig in Australia.

Take What You Want Let's Get Rocked Animal Foolin' Armageddon It Kick Love Bites Promises This Guitar When Love and Hate Collide Rocket Bringin' On the Heartbreak Switch 625 Hysteria Pour Some Sugar on Me Rock of Ages Photograph

What will Journey play?

Journey tend to play a greatest hits featuring their most popular songs and a few fan favourites. Expect to hear the majority of these songs, played at a recent gig in California: