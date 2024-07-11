This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The group were one of the leading lights of the ‘00s dancepunk movement.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celebrated dancepunk duo Death From Above 1979 make their long-awaited return to the UK.

The group are set to embark on a six-night tour of the country with dates including London, Leeds and Glasgow.

Here’s how you can get tickets to see them play before their tour begins and what they’ve been playing.

The critically acclaimed duo Death From Above 1979 are set to begin their much anticipated UK tour next week (July 15 2024).

The Canadian dancepunk duo, comprising Jesse F. Keeler (bass, synths) and Sebastien Grainger (vocals, drums), begin their six-night engagements at London’s O2 Forum Kentish Town, before performing in Manchester, Glasgow, Leeds, Birmingham and Brighton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forming in Toronto in 2001, the duo gained significant attention with their debut album, "You're a Woman, I'm a Machine," released in 2004 and critically regarded for its aggressive yet danceable sound, characterized by Keeler's heavy bass lines and Grainger's dynamic drumming and vocals.

The duo were considered one of the leaders of the growing dancepunk movement of the early ‘00s, alongside the likes of LCD Soundsystem, !!! (Chk Chk Chk) and The Rapture. However, tension between the members led to a hiatus in 2006.

Thankfully, five years later, the duo got back together and released their second studio album, “The Physical World" in 2014, with their most recent album “Is 4 Lovers” released in 2021.

Where are Death From Above 1979 touring in the United Kingdom?

DFA

The hallowed dancepunk act is playing at the following locations on the following dates:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where can I get tickets to see Death From Above 1979 on their UK tour?

Tickets for all of Death From Above 1979’s UK shows are available now through Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

What has Death From Above 1979 been playing during their recent shows?

The group are currently on their “You’re A Woman, I’m a Machine” 20th-anniversary tour, so as you would imagine, their sets have been pretty much the album in its entirety.

At their most recent show in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, Death From Above 1979 performed the following songs (credit: Setlist.FM)

Turn It Out

Romantic Rights

Going Steady

Go Home, Get Down (First time since 2017)

Blood on Our Hands

Black History Month

Little Girl

Cold War

You're a Woman, I'm a Machine (First time since 2017)

Pull Out

Sexy Results

Virgins

Nomad

Modern Guy

Freeze Me

White Is Red

Crystal Ball

Trainwreck 1979

Encore:

Caught Up

Dead Womb