Deacon Blue will play Glasgow's Hydro this week, following Edinburgh and Aberdeen shows.

A crowd-pleasing setlist will be a certainty when Deacon Blue bring their 'All The Old 45s: The Very Best Of Deacon Blue' tour to Glasgow's OVO Hydro this week - with gigs also taking place in Edinburgh and Aberdeen.

The band, famous for hits like 'Dignity' and 'Fergus Sings The Blues' are playing a special show comprising two different sets - one accoustic and one full band.

Led by husband-and-wife team Ricky Ross and Lorraine McIntosh, Deacon Blue formed back in 1985 and have released 11 studio albums - including 'When The World Knows Your Name', which topped the UK charts.

Here's everything you need to know about some of their biggest gigs to date.

When are Deacon Blue playing Glasgow, Edinburgh and Aberdeen?

Deacon Blue play Glasgow's OVO Hydro on Saturday, October 14.

Prior to that they'll visit Edinburgh's Usher Hall on October 10 and 11, followed by Aberdeen's P&J Live arena on October 13.

It will conclude their UK tour - with an Australian tour starting in November.

Is there a support act?

As Deacon Blue are playing two different sets they are essentially providing their own support. There will be no other support act at the Hydro gig.

What time will the band be on at?

In Edinburgh doors are at 7pm, with the accoustic set from 8-8.40pm, and the main set from 9-10.30pm.

Expect similar times for the Glasgow and Aberdeen shows.

Can I still get tickets?

Limited tickets for the remaining Scottish dates are available here.

What will Deacon Blue play?

Deacon Blue are playing a show of two halves - the first is an accoustic set which promises some album tracks and b-side, followed by a full band greatest hits set.

