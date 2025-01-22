Daryl Hall announces Glasgow show - here's what you need to know about tickets, presale and mooe
American singer-songwriter Daryl Hall is set to kick off the UK leg of his upcoming tour in Glasgow later this year.
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee announced the international slate of tour dates, which start in May this year, with a show lined up for the SEC Armadillo. Set to be accompanied by Squeeze’s Glenn Tilbrook, Hall will also play the Royal Albert Hall for the first time in his career.
Here’s everything you need to know about Daryl Hall’s UK tour dates, plus how to get tickets for his Glasgow show.
Daryl Hall UK tour dates
Following a number of shows in the United States, Hall will kick off his international dates in Scotland in May.
Full list of Daryl Hall UK tour dates
- Saturday, May 17 – SEC Armadillo, Glasgow
- Monday, May 19 – Royal Albert Hall, London
- Wednesday, May 21 – Symphony Hall, Birmingham
- Friday, May 23 – O2 Apollo, Manchester
- Sunday, May 25 – Brighton Centre, Brighton
When is Daryl Hall performing in Scotland?
Daryl Hall’s only Scottish show of 2025 will take place on Saturday, May 17 at the SEC Armadillo, Glasgow.
When do tickets go on sale?
Tickets for Daryl Hall’s 2025 tour will be available for general sale from 10am on Friday, January 24 via Ticketmaster, Gigantic and MyTicket.co.uk.
To be in with the best chance of buying tickets, make sure you have registered for an account with your preferred ticket site in advance. When trying to purchase tickets it is also worth ensuring you are somewhere with a stable internet connection.
Daryl Hall presale
Daryl Hall presale tickets are currently on sale for members of his Fan Club. This artist pre-sale will be available until 9am on Friday, January 24 - one hour before general sale begins.
There are additional location-specific presales available. For Hall’s Manchester show, fans who are also customers of either O2 or Virgin Media will be able to access the O2 Priority presale, which is currently live.
Royal Albert Hall friends and patrons will have access to an exclusive presale, as will members of the Birmingham Symphony Hall, from 10am on Thursday, January 23.
Daryl Hall Glasgow presale
Meanwhile, if you’re looking to purchase tickets for Daryl Hall’s Glasgow show, there is a venue presale available to those who register for the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) newsletter. This Glasgow-exclusive presale will begin at 10am on Thursday, January 23.
How much are Daryl Hall tickets?
Tickets for Daryl Hall’s UK tour shows will vary from venue to venue. For Hall’s Glasgow show, ticket prices will range between £87.65 and £223.85, for VIP. For his Birmingham show, tickets will range from £80 to £200 for VIP.
The prices for other venues aren’t currently available but fans should expect to pay in the region of £80 to more than £200 for tickets to Daryl Hall’s UK tour.
Glenn Tilbrook to join Daryl Hall on UK tour
Best known as the lead singer and guitarist of Squeeze, English singer-songwriter Glenn Tilbrook will join Daryl Hall on tour as his special guest.
Tilbrook has previously performed with Hall during his web series Live from Daryl’s House. Speaking on the tour, Tilbrook said: “I am so excited to be playing with Daryl and his fabulous band this year.
“After having a blast touring with them in 2021, and re-igniting the flame in Daryl’s House in 2023, I look forward to reuniting with them and playing some of my favourite songs, Daryl songs and some other stuff that you’ll love! Come down and don’t break the furniture.”
