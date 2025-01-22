Daryl Hall will kick off his UK tour in Glasgow in May. | Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Set for a show at the SEC Armadillo as part of his upcoming tour, Daryl Hall will be joined by special guest Glenn Tilbrook.

American singer-songwriter Daryl Hall is set to kick off the UK leg of his upcoming tour in Glasgow later this year.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee announced the international slate of tour dates, which start in May this year, with a show lined up for the SEC Armadillo. Set to be accompanied by Squeeze’s Glenn Tilbrook, Hall will also play the Royal Albert Hall for the first time in his career.

Here’s everything you need to know about Daryl Hall’s UK tour dates, plus how to get tickets for his Glasgow show.

Daryl Hall UK tour dates

Following a number of shows in the United States, Hall will kick off his international dates in Scotland in May.

Full list of Daryl Hall UK tour dates

Saturday, May 17 – SEC Armadillo, Glasgow

Monday, May 19 – Royal Albert Hall, London

Wednesday, May 21 – Symphony Hall, Birmingham

Friday, May 23 – O2 Apollo, Manchester

Sunday, May 25 – Brighton Centre, Brighton

When is Daryl Hall performing in Scotland?

Daryl Hall’s only Scottish show of 2025 will take place on Saturday, May 17 at the SEC Armadillo, Glasgow.

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Daryl Hall’s 2025 tour will be available for general sale from 10am on Friday, January 24 via Ticketmaster, Gigantic and MyTicket.co.uk.

To be in with the best chance of buying tickets, make sure you have registered for an account with your preferred ticket site in advance. When trying to purchase tickets it is also worth ensuring you are somewhere with a stable internet connection.

Daryl Hall presale

Daryl Hall presale tickets are currently on sale for members of his Fan Club. This artist pre-sale will be available until 9am on Friday, January 24 - one hour before general sale begins.

There are additional location-specific presales available. For Hall’s Manchester show, fans who are also customers of either O2 or Virgin Media will be able to access the O2 Priority presale, which is currently live.

Royal Albert Hall friends and patrons will have access to an exclusive presale, as will members of the Birmingham Symphony Hall, from 10am on Thursday, January 23.

Daryl Hall Glasgow presale

Meanwhile, if you’re looking to purchase tickets for Daryl Hall’s Glasgow show, there is a venue presale available to those who register for the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) newsletter. This Glasgow-exclusive presale will begin at 10am on Thursday, January 23.

How much are Daryl Hall tickets?

Tickets for Daryl Hall’s UK tour shows will vary from venue to venue. For Hall’s Glasgow show, ticket prices will range between £87.65 and £223.85, for VIP. For his Birmingham show, tickets will range from £80 to £200 for VIP.

The prices for other venues aren’t currently available but fans should expect to pay in the region of £80 to more than £200 for tickets to Daryl Hall’s UK tour.

Glenn Tilbrook to join Daryl Hall on UK tour

Best known as the lead singer and guitarist of Squeeze, English singer-songwriter Glenn Tilbrook will join Daryl Hall on tour as his special guest.

