One of the best-selling singers of the 1980’s is coming to Scotland.

Awarded the Best New Artist Grammy for debut release She’s So Unsual in 1983, American singer Cyndi Lauper has since released a dozen studio albums sold over 50 million records worldwide.

That debut was the first by a femake artist to score four top-five hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, namely Girls Just Want to Have Fun, Time After Time, She Bop, and All Through the Night.

Second album True Colors saw two more top-five hits with the title track and Change of Heart. and the iconic songs have continued to come with the likes of The Goonies 'R' Good Enough, I Drove All Night and That's What I Think.

She’s currently on a huge world tour, entitled the Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour, which rolls into Europe this year.

And there’s good news for Scottish fans - with a date in Glasgow.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Cyndi Lauper playing Glasgow?

Cyndi Lauper plays Glasgow's OVO Hydro on her Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour on Saturday, February 8.

Will there be a support act?

Somewhat unusually, with just days to go until the gig, Cyndi Lauper has yet to announce who will be playing in support - simply saying it is a “special guest”. Watch this space for the latest.

What are the stage times for Cyndi Lauper’s Glasgow gig?

Doors open at 6.30pm, with the support act on at 8.05pm and the gig finishing by 10.40pm. No further times have been released. Having said that, judging from similar concerts at the venue, expect Cyndi Lauper on at around 9pm.

Can I get ticket to see Cyndi Lauper in Glasgow?

If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig there are still tickets available here, starting at £40.90.

Are there any age restrictions?

It’s an over-8s gig, with all under-14s needing to be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

What is the likely Cyndi Lauper setlist?

Lauper is playing the same setlist on every date of her current tour, so expect to hear the following in Glasgow, taken from a recent gig in New Jersey.