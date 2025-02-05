The Glasgow Film Festival - Scotland’s largest celebration of cinema - is set to take place in the city from February 29-March 9.

The event’s 21st edition will pack a grand total 92 World, UK and Scottish premieres from 39 countries into its 12 days, along with special events and in-person interviews.

It will be the last year the event will be masterminded by festival director Allison Gardner, who is also retiring from her role as chief executive of Glasgow Film.

One of the joys of the festival is getting up close and personal with actors and directors, and there are plenty of famous faces set to appear this year.

Here are 13 stars appearing at the festival - and when you can catch them.

Tickets for all events are available to buy here.

James McAvoy Scottish star James McAvoy will be in conversation at the GFT at 3pm on Sunday, March 2. It's sold out, but he'll then be introducing a special screening of 'Last King of Scotland' in GFT1 at 5pm.

Jessica Lange Double Oscar-winner Jessica Lange will be taking part in another sold out 'in conversation' event at the GFT at 3.45pm on Saturday, March 1. The day before, at 5.30pm, she'll be attending the UK premiere of her latest film, 'A Long Day's Journey into Night' at GFT1 at 5.30pm.

Ed Harris Joining Jessica Lange at the premiere of 'A Long Day's Journey Into Night' at GFT1 at 5.30pm on Friday, February 28, will be Ed Harris. The four-time Oscar nominee has starred in a string of blockbusters, including 'The Rock', 'The Hours', 'The Truman Show', 'Apollo 13' and 'The Abyss'.

'Pulp Fiction' star Tim Roth, who is one of Quentin Tarantino's favourite actors, will be walking the red carpet for Opening Gala film Tornado. It's on at GFT1, 2 and 3 on Wednesday, February 26, at 7pm. The Opening Gala is sold out, but there's another chance to catch the film at GFT1 on Thursday, Wednesday 27, at 3.45pm. You never know - he might hang around for it.