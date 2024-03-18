Set to take place at P&J Live in Aberdeen on March 23 and 24, Comic Con Scotland has managed to bag some of the biggest names in television and film for this year's highly anticipated event.

Complete with some amazing trade stalls, the event is Aberdeen is sure to be popular with fans of Buffy The Vampire Slayer, The Walking Dead and Charmed with a number of familiar faces from those much loved TV series offering a chance to meet and greet and sign some merchandise.

There's also one HUGE Scottish film star topping the bill which is sure to entice fans even further to attend the event. Want to know who the 10 biggest names are at Comic Con Scotland 2024? Good news - we've put together a list of names and prices for this weekend's biggest names attendees.*

Here are the 10 biggest names at Comic Con Scotland - and how much it will cost for an autograph and photo.

*The full list of guests can be found here.

Karen Gillan Appearing on the Saturday only, the Scottish film star will be charging £85 for an autograph and £85 for a photo.

Rose McGowan Star of Scream and cult TV series Charmed, she will be charging £40 for an autograph and £50 for a photo.

Charisma Carpenter Starring as Cordelia in Buffy The Vampire Slayer, Carpenter is one of the most loved TV characters in the last three decades. She is charging £35 for an autograph and £35 for a photo.

Khary Payton Starring as King Ezekiel in zombie drama The Walking Dead, he will be attending at the weekend and charges £35-50 for an autograph and £40 for a photo.