Comic Con Scotland 2022: 11 stars appearing at the Edinburgh event and what they charge for pictures and autographs - including Ewan McGregor and Alicia Silvestone
Famous faces heading to the capital this weekend have starred in everything from Still Game to Star Wars – but there’s a price to be paid for a memento of the day.
Taking place on October 8-9 at Edinburgh’s Royal Highland Centre, Comic Con Scotland will give fans the chance to meet a galaxy of stars – including local hero Ewan McGregor.
He’ll be joined by his uncle and fellow Star Wars actor Denis Lawson, alongside familiar faces from the likes of Back to the Future, Still Game, The Vampire Diaries, Fantastic Beasts, The Walking Dead, Scream and Back to the Future.
It will mark the post-pandemic return of the event, following 2019’s edition, which saw tens of thousands of comic book fans descend on the Capital to meet various comic culture icons and celebrities.
As well as browsing some amazing trade stalls which sell everything from replica props, clothing and toys to original artwork, fans can meet and greet their favourite actors and actresses, have photographs with them, and get autographs.
But those selfies and signatures come at a price, as each star charges a different price in addition to the entry ticket – both of which are available to buy on the Comic Con Scotland official website.
Here are the celebrities that will swiftly empty your wallet, and the actors who are more affordable.
