Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Crieff-born star, 51, will lead the cast as Count Alexander Rostov and will also serve as an executive producer on the Paramount+ series titled A Gentleman In Moscow.

Set in the aftermath of the Russian revolution, McGregor’s character is banished to an attic room in the opulent Hotel Metropol and threatened with death if he ever sets foot outside.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The series will see decades of Russian history unfold outside the hotel doors, with the character building a new life.

Our man in Moscow: Ewan McGregor is to produce and star in post-revolution drama

McGregor said: “It’s an amazing, wonderful story and I am very excited to get to play such a fabulous role.”

McGregor recently reprised his role of Star Wars favourite Obi-Wan Kenobi for the Disney+ TV series, having starred in three Star Wars prequels from 1999 to 2005.