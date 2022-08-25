Ewan McGregor to star in UK drama series A Gentleman In Moscow
Ewan McGregor said he is “very excited” to star in the upcoming UK drama series adapted from the best-selling novel by Amor Towles.
The Crieff-born star, 51, will lead the cast as Count Alexander Rostov and will also serve as an executive producer on the Paramount+ series titled A Gentleman In Moscow.
Set in the aftermath of the Russian revolution, McGregor’s character is banished to an attic room in the opulent Hotel Metropol and threatened with death if he ever sets foot outside.
The series will see decades of Russian history unfold outside the hotel doors, with the character building a new life.
McGregor said: “It’s an amazing, wonderful story and I am very excited to get to play such a fabulous role.”
McGregor recently reprised his role of Star Wars favourite Obi-Wan Kenobi for the Disney+ TV series, having starred in three Star Wars prequels from 1999 to 2005.
A Gentleman In Moscow will debut on Paramount+ in the UK in 2023.
