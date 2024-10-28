Comedian Chris McCausland has added three Scottish shows to his tour.

From Strictly Come Dancing to Scotland, McCausland will perform in Ayr, Glasgow and Edinburgh next year.

Chris McCausland has added more than 100 extra dates to his upcoming stand up tour - including three new shows in Scotland.

After surviving his worst week in Strictly Come Dancing yet, which saw Scottish contestant Dr Punam Krishan sent home, the English comedian announced that he would be expanding his Yonks! tour due to overwhelming demand.

With dates lined up for Ayr, Glasgow and Edinburgh in 2025, here’s everything you need to know about Chris McCausland’s Scottish shows.

Chris McCausland has three Scottish tour dates lined up

Following his appearance on Strictly Come Dancing, Chris McCausland will kick off his national Yonks! tour in January 2025.

Here is when and where you can see McCausland in Scotland next Autumn:

Friday, September 19 2025 – Ayr Gaiety Theatre

Saturday, September 20 2025 – Edinburgh Queens Hall

Tuesday, September 23 2025 – Glasgow Theatre Royal

How to get tickets for Chris McCausland’s Scottish shows

Tickets for Chris McCausland’s Ayr, Edinburgh and Glasgow shows are currently available.

Chris McCausland Ayr tickets

To book tickets to see Chris McCausland in Ayr, fans should visit the Gaiety Theatre’s website.

Tickets are priced between £32.50 – £38.50 depending on seating. Premium seats will cost £36.50, Standard will cost £33.50 while economy will cost £29.50. There is also a £2 order fee.

Chris McCausland Edinburgh tickets

Meanwhile, fans looking to purchase tickets for Chris McCausland’s Edinburgh show can do so through The Queen’s Hall website.

Tickets for McCausland’s Edinburgh show will cost £32.50, with a further fee of £1.50.

Chris McCausland Glasgow tickets

Chris McCausland will also be performing in Glasgow, next September with tickets available to purchase through ATG.

Depending on which seats you select, tickets will cost £35.18, £57.34 or £85.04 with an additional fee of £3.95 per transaction.

What is Yonks! about?

Some audiences around the UK have already been treated to McCausland’s latest stand up show Yonks!. With reviewers calling the show “brilliant”, fans of the comedian can expect an engaging evening of comedy with “masterful” storytelling.