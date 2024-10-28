Chris McCausland: Comedian adds three Scottish shows to 2025 tour
Chris McCausland has added more than 100 extra dates to his upcoming stand up tour - including three new shows in Scotland.
After surviving his worst week in Strictly Come Dancing yet, which saw Scottish contestant Dr Punam Krishan sent home, the English comedian announced that he would be expanding his Yonks! tour due to overwhelming demand.
With dates lined up for Ayr, Glasgow and Edinburgh in 2025, here’s everything you need to know about Chris McCausland’s Scottish shows.
Chris McCausland has three Scottish tour dates lined up
Following his appearance on Strictly Come Dancing, Chris McCausland will kick off his national Yonks! tour in January 2025.
Here is when and where you can see McCausland in Scotland next Autumn:
- Friday, September 19 2025 – Ayr Gaiety Theatre
- Saturday, September 20 2025 – Edinburgh Queens Hall
- Tuesday, September 23 2025 – Glasgow Theatre Royal
How to get tickets for Chris McCausland’s Scottish shows
Tickets for Chris McCausland’s Ayr, Edinburgh and Glasgow shows are currently available.
Chris McCausland Ayr tickets
To book tickets to see Chris McCausland in Ayr, fans should visit the Gaiety Theatre’s website.
Tickets are priced between £32.50 – £38.50 depending on seating. Premium seats will cost £36.50, Standard will cost £33.50 while economy will cost £29.50. There is also a £2 order fee.
Chris McCausland Edinburgh tickets
Meanwhile, fans looking to purchase tickets for Chris McCausland’s Edinburgh show can do so through The Queen’s Hall website.
Tickets for McCausland’s Edinburgh show will cost £32.50, with a further fee of £1.50.
Chris McCausland Glasgow tickets
Chris McCausland will also be performing in Glasgow, next September with tickets available to purchase through ATG.
Depending on which seats you select, tickets will cost £35.18, £57.34 or £85.04 with an additional fee of £3.95 per transaction.
What is Yonks! about?
Some audiences around the UK have already been treated to McCausland’s latest stand up show Yonks!. With reviewers calling the show “brilliant”, fans of the comedian can expect an engaging evening of comedy with “masterful” storytelling.
The shows description simply reads: “He's been called an ‘overnight success’ - even though he's been doing this for bloody yonks!”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.