With our critics having reviewed more than 600 shows, we take a look at the 2024 Edinburgh Fringe in numbers.

After a jam packed month, the 2024 Edinburgh Festival Fringe has come to an end with The Scotsman having reviewed more than 600 shows.

As part of this year’s coverage, our critics have spent many days in a variety of venues across the city watching shows of all genres.

From stand outs such as comedy award winner Amy Gledhill to more niche shows such as physical theatre wonder Sawdust Symphony, we decided to take a look back at The Scotsman’s 2024 Edinburgh Festival Fringe in numbers.

Only 2% of shows reviewed at the 2024 Edinburgh Fringe were awarded five stars

During this year’s Fringe, our reviewers gave 213 shows four stars or higher. This includes shows such as Weather Girl and Batshit, both of which were recognised by The Scotsman Fringe First Award, as well as dance shows and those by comedians.

Batshit | Pia Johnson

Out of more than 200 of those shows, only 15 were awarded five stars by our critics - just 2%.

Across the 635 productions reviewed, on average The Scotsman awarded shows 3.16 stars out of five.

More than half of all reviews covered theatre productions

The genre which our critics wrote the most about during the 2024 Edinburgh Festival Fringe was by far and away theatre, which accounts for 54% of all reviews.

With 180 show reviews, comedy is then the second most reviewed category by Scotsman critics at the festival.

Other genres reviewed during our coverage include a number of dance, physical theatre and circus shows, musicals and operas, music and cabaret shows as well as those made for children and even a spoken word performance by Wayne Sleep.

Of the theatre productions reviewed during this year’s Festival Fringe, 100 were rated four stars or higher with 166 given three stars. Meanwhile, 76 shows were rated two stars or lower.

There were several one star shows at the Edinburgh Fringe

Although many reviews remained fairly positive, a number of shows did fail to impress.

There were nine shows which were given one star by our critics, and more than 100 which earned just two stars.

Despite this, the majority of shows reviewed earned more than three stars - those with rating of two stars or lower make up only 18% of all shows.

The best performing genres at the 2024 Fringe

If you’re wondering which genre impressed the most at the Edinburgh Fringe, you may be surprised by what our critics thought.

With so many theatre shows included in this year’s programme, it makes sense that this genre has the most five-star reviews. However, it is very closely followed by comedy as well as dance, physical theatre and circus - both of which have had four shows earn five star reviews.