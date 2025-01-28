Chinese New Year Fireworks in Hong Kong. | Getty Images

The skies will be lit up this year as people celebrate the coming of the Year of the Snake.

It’s nearly Chinese New Year and a traditional part of the celebrations is to light fireworks to mark the end of the old and the start of the new.

Organised fireworks displays can be fun events for all ages but can lead to antisocial behaviour in Scotland, as people set off pyrotechnics in public areas causing safety risks - particularly around Bonfire Night.

Meanwhile the loud noises caused by fireworks can often make pets anxious.

Many Chinese people call Scotland home, so expect to hear the familiar bangs, whizzes, pops and whistles over the next few nights.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Chinese New Year?

This year Chinese New Year takes place on Wednesday, January 29, but the celebrations start on January 28 and go on until February 12. You can read about the fascinating traditions of each individual day here.

When are fireworks traditionally set off during Chinese New Year?

Fireworks tend to be let off just after midnight to herald in the New Year so, in 2025, that will be the night of January 28/29.

That won’t be the end of it though, with fireworks often set off a night or two after New Year too. In London the Chinese New Year fireworks - the world’s largest outside China - are scheduled for the evening on Thursday, January 30.

On the fifth day of the new year (February 2) the God of Wealth’s birthday is celebrated and it is traditional to eat jiaozi, or dumplings and light firecrackers - to get the attention of the god and ensure prosperity for the year ahead.

Finally the final day of Chinese New Year is the 15th day of the year (February 12). known as the Lantern Festival. Tradition states that people eat rice dumplings brewed in a soup, candles are lit outside houses as a way to guide wayward spirits home, and families may walk the streets carrying lanterns with riddles attached to them. In recent times fireworks have also become part of the celebrations.

When can you set off fireworks duing Chinese New Year?

Adult fireworks can only be legally set off in private places between 6-11pm.

However are four exceptions to this when they can be let off until 1am, including the night of Chinese New Year. The other expemptions are Bonfire Night, New Year’s Day, and Diwali.

Public firework displays and professionally organised displays which can take place from 7am on these four dates.

What’s the legal age limit to buy fireworks?

You must be over the age of 18 to buy category 2 and 3 fireworks (so-called ‘adult’ fireworks) which includes pretty much anything you’d see at a fireworks display, including flares, rocket and Roman Candles.

Category 1 fireworks include the likes of party poppers and sparklers, where sales are limited to those over the age of 16.

What is the punishment for selling fireworks to under-18s?

Those found guilty of selling fireworks to a person under the age of 18 are liable to a fine of up to £5,000, imprisonment for up to six months, or both.

Where can you set off fireworks?

It is against the law to set off ‘adult fireworks’ in public places, including on streets, parks and pavements. Private fireworks displays should only be held in private gardens?

At sport and music events it is also illegal to use category 1 fireworks.

What is the punishment for breaking the law on setting off fireworks?

Setting off fireworks illegally also carries a sentence of a fine of up to £5,000, 6 months in prison, or both.

What are Firework Control Zones and are they in force on Chinese New Year?

In 2022 the Scottish government gave local authorities the power to designate ‘Firework Control Zones’ (FCZs) - spurred into action following a Halloween riot in Dundee involving pyrotechnics.

It makes setting of any forework in the designated area a criminal offence, unless it is part of a licensed public display.

The Scottish government said establishing FCZs was a "key milestone in the journey towards a cultural change in Scotland's relationship with fireworks".

Until now though, they have only been used in parts of Edinburgh between November 1-10.