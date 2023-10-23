One of the UK's most popular electronic acts are bring their latest flashy show to Scotland.

The Chemical Brothers will be playing Glasgow later this week.

The Chemical Brothers - the musical alias of Ed Simons and Tom Rowlands - have been one of the pioneers of dance music since releasingtheir first album, Exit Planet Dust, back in 1995.

Since then they have had six number one albums, 13 top 20 UK singles in the UK, two number ones, and have won six Grammy Awards and a Brit.

In September they released their tenth studio album, For That Beautiful Feeling, and are now embarking on a UK tour starting in Scotland.

Here's everything you need to know.

When are the Chemical Brothers playing Glasgow?

The Chemical Brothers will play Glasgow's OVO Hydro on Thursday, October 26. Doors are at 6.30pm.

It's the first date in a UK tour that will also see them visit Leeds, Manchester, London and Birmingham.

Is there a support act?

DJ James Holroyd will be warming up the crowd before the Chemical Brothers come on. He's toured with the duo several times in the past, and has been a resident DJ at legendary club nights Bugged Out and Back To Basics.

Are there age restrictions?

Only fans over the age of 14 can access the standing section and under-16s must be with an adult over the age of 18.

In the seated section it's over-8s only, with under-16s again needing to be in the company of an adult.

What time will the band be on at?

There are no confirmed stage times, but the doors open at 6.30pm, so expect the support to be on at around 7.15pm and the Chemical Brothers at around 8.45pm.

Can I still get tickets?

Tickets, priced from £38.60, for the Hydro gig are still available here.

What will the Chemical Brothers play?

The Chemical Brothers played a series of career-spanning sets over the summer.

Here's what they played at a recent gig in Wales. Expect to hear the majority of these songs in Glasgow, alongside tracks from their latest album and non-album single The Darkness That You Fear.