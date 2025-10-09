David Olusoga is part of the cast of Celebrity Traitors 📺👀

David Olusoga is one of the stars on Celebrity Traitors.

The Historian and TV presenter is in the spin-off’s cast.

But what is he best known for?

A leading historian is part of the cast of the very first season of Celebrity Traitors. David Olusoga is one of the 18 stars who have signed up for the BBC spin-off.

Beyond the world of academics, he is no stranger to the TV screen. He joins the illustrious line-up for the new programme which also includes an Olympic icon, a film legend, and more.

The BBC has confirmed the start time for the next episode. Recap what happened on the opening night of the season here.

Who is David Olusoga on Celebrity Traitors?

Historian David Olusoga is a professor at University of Manchester as well as having appeared on TV over the years. He fronted the 2016 BBC series Black and British: A Forgotten History. | BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem

Professor David Olusoga will be bringing some real brain power to the Traitors Castle in this brand new series. He is a lecturer at the University of Manchester but has had plenty of TV experience.

He presented 2016 BBC series Black and British: A Forgotten History. He has also been on A House Through Time.

In his academic career he has won awards such as the Hessell-Tiltman Prize. He has also become an ambassador for the National Trust.

Speaking before the show, David said: “This show is not like anything else I've been asked to do. So many people I know love this show. People who wouldn't normally watch anything else like this love The Traitors. So, there's something special about it.”

On whether he wants to don a Traitors cloak, David added: “I would like to be a Faithful for the simple reason, I think I'd be a terrible Traitor. That’s mainly because of my memory; my mind is always wandering off. I think there's a terrible risk that I'd forget that I was in deep cover.

“That's the reason why I'm not a spy. It would be an impossible task remembering that you're not who you're saying you are.”

He continued: “I have no strategy at all. So much of this is guesswork, I don't think it's ever been the case that in the first few rounds people have ever had a strong strategy from the start they’ve been able to stick to.”