Celebrity Traitors is just a few hours away and the first banishment will be revealed 👀📺

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celebrity Traitors is back for another week.

The first banishment of the season will be revealed.

But what time can you watch the latest episode?

After what feels like an eternity, Celebrity Traitors is about to return and it will resolve that cliffhanger. Viewers were left waiting to find out who will be the first star to be banished.

Four celebs had received votes so far at the roundtable, but the episode ended before the result could be revealed. Unlike the regular version, the star-studded spin-off is on twice per week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the six day wait is almost over and Celebrity Traitors will soon be back. However, you might be wondering when exactly it will be on TV this evening.

What time does Celebrity Traitors start?

In the first episode of The Celebrity Traitors, Claudia Winkleman wears this beautiful Chloe jacket (£2,125, Harveynichols.co.uk) and blouse. CREDIT: BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry

The all-star spin-off to the BBC’s blockbuster reality show made its highly anticipated debut last week. After months of rumours and speculation, the game finally began.

Celebrity Traitors will return for its third episode today (October 15). It is set to begin at 9pm and it will run for just over an hour, finishing at 10.05pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The preview, via Radio Times , reads: “After the first banishment sends shockwaves throughout the castle, the traitors don't wait long to commit their next murder. As a new day dawns, the celebrity players turn their focus to a mission that forces them to work very closely as a team under punishing conditions.

“But as night falls, will they continue to collaborate at the round table and catch a traitor, or will they inadvertently banish a fellow faithful?”

It sounds as if the drama is going to be turned up another notch in tonight’s episode.

When is Celebrity Traitors on TV next?

The show will return for the fourth episode of the season tomorrow (October 16). It will be the second and final episode of the week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celebrity Traitors will then return for its third week next Wednesday (October 22). The show is only on twice per week, unlike the regular version which is on three nights each week.