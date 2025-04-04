Catfish and the Bottlemen are coming to Glasgow. | Getty Images

The band will be playing the venue the day before the TRNSMT musical starts.

Formed in the Welsh seaside town of Llandudno in 2007, Catfish and the Bottlemen scored a top 10 album with debut release The Balcony in 2014.

They won the Brit Award for British Breakthrough Act two years later in 2016 and scored their first number in the same year with The Ride.

Reknowned for their incendiary live performances, the band have only released one more album - 2019’s The Balance - but have toured the world relentlessly.

They are expected to announce album number four soon, with new track Showtime released in February.

And now they’ve announced they are playing a huge summer gig at Glasgow Green - accompanied by some very special guests.

Here’s everything you need to know - including how to get tickets

When are Catfish and the Bottlemen playing Scotland?

Catfish and the Bottlemen will play Glasgow Green on Wednesday, July 9.

When are tickets on sale for Catfish and the Bottlemen?

Tickets for the gig go onsale at 10am on Friday, April 11. You can find them here.

Make sure you have an account and are signed in well before tickets go on sale to give yourself the best chance.

Are there any presales for Catfish and the Bottlemen’s Glasgow Green gig?

As has become common, there are several ways to get your hands on tickets before the general sale.

There is an artist presale starting at 10am on Wednesday, April 9. To get your code just subscribe to the band’s mailing list here.

Gigs in Scotland have a presale starting at 10am on Thursday, April 10. To access, register here.

Ticketmaster also have a presale startingt at 10am on Thursday, April 10, which you can access by registering here.

Who is supporting Catfish and the Bottlemen at Glasgow Green?

The band have announced two support acts, with more names set to be added to the lineup.

Scottish rockers The Fratellis, famous for hit songs like Chelsea Dagger and Henrietta will be one first, followed by Liverpudlian indie band The Wombats, who recently headlined Glasgow’s Hydro venue.

How much will Catfish and the Bottlemen Glasgow Green gig tickets cost?

While prices for the gig have yet to be announced, tickets for the band’s Manchester show are priced at £66.65 each - so expect to pay similar for Glasgow.

There will also be some combination packages to see the gig along with three days of TRNSMT, taking place from July 10-12.