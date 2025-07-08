Catfish and the Bottlemen have a big date with Glasgow. | Getty Images

Formed in the Welsh seaside town of Llandudno in 2007, Catfish and the Bottlemen scored a top 10 album with debut release The Balcony in 2014.

They won the Brit Award for British Breakthrough Act two years later in 2016 and scored their first number in the same year with The Ride.

Reknowned for their incendiary live performances, the band have only released one more album - 2019’s The Balance - but have toured the world relentlessly.

They are expected to announce album number four soon, with new track Showtime released in February.

And now they’re playing a huge summer gig at Glasgow Green - accompanied by some very special guests.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When are Catfish and the Bottlemen playing Scotland?

Catfish and the Bottlemen will play Glasgow Green on Wednesday, July 9. It’s the same venue as the TRNSMT music festival that starts on Friday, July 11.

Who is supporting Catfish and the Bottlemen at Glasgow Green?

The band have announced two support acts for their Glasgow gig.

Scottish rockers The Fratellis, famous for hit songs like Chelsea Dagger and Henrietta will be on first, followed by Liverpudlian indie band The Wombats, who recently headlined Glasgow’s Hydro venue.

What are the stage times for Catfish and the Bottlemen at Glasgow Green?

Doors to the gig open at 5pm, with The Fratellis taking to the stage at 5.45pm and the event finishing by 10.45pm. No further official stage times have been released but, judging by similar gigs at the venue, expect the Wombats to start between 7-7.30pm and Catfish and the Bottlemen to begin playing between 8.30-9pm.

Can I still get tickets to see Catfish and the Bottlemen in Glasgow?

If you fancy getting a ticket at the last minute now you’ve seen the weather forecast then you’re in luck - you can still pick them up here, priced at £69.65.

Are there any age restrictions at the Catfish and the Bottlemen Glasgow gig?

No persons under 14 will be admitted. Those aged 14 and 15 must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 21 (1 adult minimum per 4 persons aged 14 and 15 years old).

What is the likely Catfish and the Bottlemen setlist?

The band seem to be playing a broadly similar setlist on every night of their current tour. Expect to hear the majority of the following in Glasgow.