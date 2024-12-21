Casualty’s ‘innovative’ Christmas special airs on BBC today 🚑

It is a standalone episode - but you can catch the boxset on BBC iPlayer.

Casualty’s “innovative” Christmas special will air on BBC tonight (December 21) - and it is a major change for fans. The standalone episode is described as a “a tribute to the miracle of blood”.

The Beeb previously dropped a first look at the special earlier in advent. After weeks of anticipation, the festive event episode will arrive on TV in just a few hours.

Make sure you don’t get caught out by the BBC schedule as the episode is set to air in a prime slot. Here’s all you need to know:

What time is Casualty Christmas Special on?

Casualty Christmas special first look. Photo: BBC | BBC

The festive TV schedule for 2024 has been confirmed across the BBC and that includes Casualty’s holiday special - All I Want For Christmas. It will air on BBC1 and is due to start at 9.20pm.

The episode is scheduled to run for just under an hour, finishing before the 10.10pm BBC News. Casualty’s Christmas episode is 50 minutes long in 2024.

What is Casualty’s Christmas Special about?

The episode is titled All I Want For Christmas and is a completely standalone episode, the Beeb has revealed. It is also described as a “tribute to blood” and will also feature real-life testimonies from contributors who’ve been directly impacted by UK blood donation, as well as interviews with key workers who form the country’s blood service.

The synopsis reads: “It’s Christmas Day in the ED and the team are faced with an emergency blood shortage. Whilst Stevie (Elinor Lawless) fights to save lives, Iain (Michael Stevenson) risks his own to ensure the hospital doesn't go without.”

The special will feature guest stars: Lucy-Jo Hudson (Wild At Heart, Doctors), Tristan Sturrock (Poldark, The Crown), Joseph Charles (Breathtaking, Solo: A Star Wars Story), Zoe Brough (Outrageous, Father Brown), Katy Carmichael (Malpractice, Spaced) and Valerie Antwi (DI Ray S2, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child). They will appear alongside the beloved Casualty regulars.

What has been said about the episode?

Rebecca Ferguson, Commissioning Editor for BBC Drama, said “We’re so excited for viewers to see this incredible Christmas special, which genuinely made me gasp. It's tense, thrilling and super-charged with emotion.”

Roxanne Harvey, Executive Producer for BBC Studios Drama Production, added: “We’re so proud of this life-affirming episode. Beautifully told, with ambitious production values and outstanding performances, this is entertaining, thought-provoking drama at its very best.”