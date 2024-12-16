Inside Scotland's Christmas Home of the Year 2024 winner described as 'so cosy and welcoming'

By Rosalind Erskine

The Scotsman Food and Drink Editor

Published 16th Dec 2024, 21:00 BST
Updated 16th Dec 2024, 21:00 BST
The winner of Scotland’s Christmas Home of the Year has been announced.

It is a property that sings all things Christmas - a traditional Victorian family farmhouse inspired by nature and decorated throughout using children's arts and crafts.

And now the Festive Farmhouse – situated in Lesmahagow, South Lanarkshire – has been crowned the winning property in BBC Scotland’s hugely popular show Scotland’s Christmas Home of the Year.

The home was judged ahead of four other fabulous festive houses in Alloa, Cumbernauld, Dalkeith and Fraserburgh.

A judging panel made up of interior designers Anna Campbell-Jones and Banjo Beale, as well as architect Danny Campbell, reached the verdict after going in search of the most seasonal homes across Scotland.

Home to Angela and Mark Breen and their four children – Marylee, 15, Samuel, 14, Marcus, seven, and Rosa, six - Festive Farmhouse was applauded for embracing a very traditional Christmas style, and for bringing the outside indoors, creating a nature-inspired theme throughout.

The home owners have used their kids' arts and crafting in their festive interiors, with a Christmas tree adorned with their artwork and hand-drawn pictures sprinkled throughout the home.

For the Breens, Christmas is all about getting everyone involved in the festivities from baking to crafting, as well as collecting foliage and making dried fruit for handmade decorations.

Festive Farmhouse, Lesmahagowplaceholder image
Festive Farmhouse, Lesmahagow | IWC/BBC Scotland/Kirsty Anderson

Mrs Breen described winning the coveted Christmas title as an “unbelievable achievement”.

“We have watched every episode since the show started, but never in our wildest dreams did we think we could ever be considered for taking part in the show, never mind winning.,” she said.

“We moved into our home four years ago, four days before Christmas, with four young children, no electricity or heating and a full renovation project ahead of us. Winning is the best compliment and the recognition for all our hard work is gratefully received. We are absolutely delighted and still living in our cloud nine bubble.”

With the Festive Farmhouse dating back to 1865, for Mrs Breen it was important to stay true to her home’s history when choosing Christmas designs. She said: “We adopted a traditional approach to decorating for Christmas - lots of velvet, burgundy, natural foliage, dried oranges and handmade crafts.

“It was a family effort and the children love to get on board with creating decorations and adding their own interpretations of what a Victorian Christmas should look like.”

Winning was a real family affair at the Festive Farmhouse. “Our children were delighted that we won,” Mrs Breen said. “When we got the news, there was a moment of disbelief before the house erupted in excited squeals and jumping. It has been a wonderful experience for all involved.

“Our winning trophy is centrally showcased on our sideboard for all to see. Every time we get a glimpse of it, we can't help, but smile. It's a reminder of a special milestone in our lives and beautiful memories that were created along the way.”

Campbell-Jones said of the winner: "The Festive Farmhouse in Lesmahagow is the epitome of what anyone visiting this planet would imagine the perfect Scottish Christmas home to be - so cosy and welcoming, a beautifully restored and timeless setting for a truly magical family celebration"

Festive Farmhouse, Lesmahagowplaceholder image
Festive Farmhouse, Lesmahagow | IWC/BBC Scotland/Kirsty Anderson

Beale added: “It was a frosty reception outside, but inside the Festive Farmhouse was a warm wonderland of fire, foliage and vintage family fun. This was the Christmas house I was promised in storybooks as a kid.”

- Scotland’s Home Of The Year will return to BBC One Scotland and BBC iPlayer for a seventh series in 2025.

