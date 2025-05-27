Captain America: Brave New World will finally land on Disney Plus on May 27 🎯

Captain America 4 is set to arrive on Disney Plus on May 28,

The 35th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe hit cinemas in February.

But what time exactly will the movie be available?

Captain America: Brave New World will swoop onto Disney Plus this week. Viewers who missed it in cinemas earlier this year will finally have a chance to catch it at home.

The Marvel movie will be the latest in the franchise to arrive on streaming. Fans can expect Thunderbolts to also arrive on the platform later in the year as well.

But when exactly will you be able to watch Sam Wilson’s big screen adventure at home? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is Captain America: Brave New World out on Disney Plus?

Captain America is on at the Hollywood Plaza | Disney

The film is set to finally fly onto streaming tomorrow (Wednesday, May 28). It comes more than three months after it first arrived in cinemas back on Valentine's Day (February 14).

Superhero fans will be able to watch the film on Disney Plus from 8am GMT on the release date. It will be available at 9am CET - for users in Europe - and 3am ET/ 12am PT for viewers in America.

What can you expect from Captain America 4?

If you missed the movie in cinemas earlier this year, you might be wondering what exactly it is about. The synopsis from Disney Plus reads: “Sam Wilson – who now wields the shield of Captain America after events in “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” – meets with newly elected U.S. president Thaddeus Ross (Harrison Ford) and soon finds himself in the middle of an international incident.

“In a race against time, Sam must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.”

Which Marvel shows and films do you need to have watched?

Captain America: Brave New World marks the first cinematic outing with Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) as the titular hero. However he took over the mantle in the Disney Plus series Falcon and the Winter Soldier - so you may want to catch up with that before watching the film as well as the previous Captain America films.

One of the very early MCU films - Incredible Hulk from 2008 - also factors into the movie significantly. If it has been a while since you watched that, you may want to catch up as well.

All of the above are available to watch on Disney Plus. So if you are wanting to refresh your memory, they can easily be found.