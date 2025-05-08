Thunderbolts* is out in cinema - but when could the Marvel film be on Disney Plus? 🕵️‍♂️

Marvel’s latest film has hit cinemas and proved to be a hit.

The movie has been a success with critics and audiences.

But when could it be out on Disney Plus?

After a choppy time recently Marvel finally seems to have got its groove back with the release of Thunderbolts*. Uniting some of the MCU’s misfits into a team it has proved to be a hit with viewers and critics alike.

Florence Pugh and Sebastian Stan lead the cast of the latest superhero blockbuster. It arrives after Captain America: Brave New World’s more muted reception.

But if you can’t see Thunderbolts* in the cinema, you might be wondering when it will be available at home? Here’s all you need to know:

What is the Thunderbolts* film about?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been going for almost two decades now - since Iron Man first released back in 2008. Thunderbolts* is the 36th film to come out of the franchise - and there have been plenty of TV shows as well.

The film sees Marvel assemble an unconventional team of antiheroes -- Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts.

Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it's too late?

Is Thunderbolts* available to watch on Disney Plus?

The movie is currently exclusively available in cinemas right now - not since the early days of the pandemic has Marvel simultaneously released films on the big screen and on streaming. So fans will have to wait a little while longer before it comes to Disney Plus.

When could Thunderbolts* release on Disney Plus?

During the pandemic, Disney was relatively quick with the turn around from the big screen to streaming. Encanto, for example, released in cinema on November 24 2021 and arrived on Disney Plus a month later - December 24 - just in time for Christmas.

But more recent films have stuck more firmly to the 90 day theatrical window. Deadpool & Wolverine is the latest Marvel movie to come to streaming - although Captain America 4 could soon join it - landing on the platform on November 12 last year nearly four months after its cinema release on July 25 2024.

So expect a similar turn around for Thunderbolts - which if based on past releases means it would likely arrive on Disney Plus in late August or early September. Based on it arriving in cinema on May 2.