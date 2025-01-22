Bullet For My Valentine are on their way to Glasgow. | Getty Images

A massive heavy metal double-header is set to roll into Glasgow this month.

Two huge metal bands have teamed up for a UK tour showcasing a pair of much-loved albums.

Welsh band Bullet For My Valentine and Trivium are both celebrating the 20th anniversary of key albums in their musical careers, and are celebrating with the Poisoned Ascendency Tour.

Bullet For My Valentine will be playing their debut The Poison in full, which Trivium will be giving the same treatment to second album Ascendency.

Bullet For My Valentine said: "We are super excited to announce we are coming back in 2025 with our friends Trivium, to bring you the Poisoned Ascendancy Tour. We're going to be celebrating 20 years of our debut album The Poison and Trivium's Ascendancy. It’s the metal tour of 2025, so don’t miss out."

Trivium added: “This is a celebration for the old fans that were there at 9AM at Ozzfest to catch a couple songs from a band in Iron Maiden shirts. It’s for the new fans that have been listening to the deep cuts but never caught them on a recent tour. And lastly, it’s for both BFMV and us to take a moment to reflect on how amazing these 20 years have been, how fast they’ve gone, and how important these albums are for the both of our bands. We can’t wait to play Ascendancy for you.”

And there’s good news for Scottish fans - with a date in Glasgow.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When are Bullet For My Valentine and Trivium playing Glasgow?

The Poisoned Ascendency UK tour plays Glasgow's OVO Hydro on Tuesday, January 28.

Who is supporting Bullet For My Valentine and Trivium at their Glasgow gig?

Bullet For My Valentine and Trivium have announced that Swedish melodic death metal band Orbit Culture will be supporting them at their Glasgow gig. Formed in 2013, the band has released four studio albums to date, most recently 2023’s Descent.

Who will play first out of Bullet For My Valentine and Trivium?

It’s a co-headline tour so both bands will likely have equal stage time, but Bullet For My Valentine will be on last.

What are the stage times for Bullet For My Valentine and Trivium in Glasgow?

Doors open at 6pm and no further stage times have been confirmed (watch this space for the latest) however, judging from similar gigs at the venue, expect Orbit Culture to start their set between 6.30pm and 7pm, Trivium to take to the stage at some point between 7.30pm and 8pm, with Bullet For My Valentine launching into their headline set between 9pm and 9.30pm. The gig will end by 11pm.

Are tickets still available for Bullet For My Valentine and Trivium?

If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig there are still tickets available from Ticketmaster here starting at £52.80 (plus booking fee).

Are there any age restrictions at the Bullet For My Valentine and Trivium Hydro gig?

The gig is over-14s only, with all under-16s having to be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

What is the likely Bullet For My Valentine setlist?

The Welsh band will be playing their debut album The Poison in full, so expect to hear the following, with the chance of a few other hits for the encore:

Intro Her Voice Resides 4 Words (To Choke Upon) Tears Don't Fall Suffocating Under Words of Sorrow (What Can I Do) Hit the Floor All These Things I Hate (Revolve Around Me) Room 409 The Poison 10 Years Today Cries in Vain Spit You Out The End

What is the likely Trivium setlist?

Trivium will be playing their sophomore album Ascendency in full, so expect to hear the following, with the chance of a few other hits for the encore: