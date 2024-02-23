Bullet For My Valentine and Trivium have announced a joint UK tour. Image: Getty

Bullet For My Valentine and Trivium are set to tour arenas around the UK as part of their joint 2025 The Poisoned Ascendancy tour.

The band's will tour next year will mark the 20th anniversary of both Bullet For My Valentine's The Poisoned LP and Trivium's Ascendancy album, with both records to be played in their entirety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The upcoming tour will kick of in Cardiff before making stops in Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham and London.

Here's everything you need to know about tickets for The Poisoned Ascendancy Tour including tickets, presale and more.

The Poisoned Ascendancy UK tour dates

Bullet For My Valentine and Trivium will head out on tour around the UK in January, 2025. Here are all the dates you need to know.

Sunday, January 26, 2025 - Cardiff , Utilita Arena

, Utilita Arena Tuesday, January 28, 2025 - Glasgow , OVO Hydro

, OVO Hydro Thursday, January 30, 2025 - Manchester , Co-Op Live

, Co-Op Live Friday, January 31, 2025 - Birmingham , Utilita Arena

, Utilita Arena Saturday, February 1, 2025 - London, The O2

Bullet For My Valentine and Trivium tickets

Tickets for Bullet For My Valentine and Trivium 2025 UK tour go on sale from 10am on Friday, March 1.

Corey Beaulieu, Paolo Francesco, Alex Bent, and Paolo Gregoletto of Trivium perform on stage. Image: Getty

Is there presale for Bullet For My Valentine and Trivium tickets?

Yes, there are various presale options available for The Poisoned Ascendancy tour.

Bullet For My Valentine and Trivium presale options include artists presale, O2 Priority presale and various venue-specific options which will vary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Artist presale will begin at 10am on Tuesday, February 27 while O2 Priority presale will commence at 10am on Wednesday, February 28.

Glasgow presale

If you are looking to purchase Bullet For My Valentine and Trivium presale tickets for Glasgow, you can also do so through OVO Presale which begins at 10am on Wednesday, February 28 or through the venue presale which begins at 10am on Thursday, February 29.

How much are tickets?