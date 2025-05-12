Bryan Adams Glasgow Hydro Stage Times: Gig set times, support, tickets, setlist, age restrictions

Bryan Adams has a date with Glasgow. | Getty Images

The Canadian superstar is playing a huge Scottish gig this week.

Since releasing his debut album in 1980, Bryan Adams has become one of the most successful recording artists in history - selling more than 100 million records worldwide.

He was catapulted to global fame with fourth studio album Reckless in 1984, which included the hit singles Summer of ‘69 and Run To You.

He’s now released 15 albums, with a 16th entitled Roll With The Punches set to be released later this year.

The Canadian rocker is currently on a world tour of the same name and there’s good news for Scottish fans - with a date in Glasgow coming hot on the heels of a stop in Aberdeen.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Bryan Adams playing Glasgow?

Bryan Adams plays Glasgow's OVO Hydro on his UK tour on Tuesday, May 13.

Who is supporting Bryan Adams at his Glasgow gig?

Somewhat unsually, there is no support act for Bryan Adams at the Glasgow Hydro.

What are the stage times for Bryan Adams in Glasgow?

Doors open at 6.30pm and Bryan Adams will take to the stage at 8pm. The show will finish by 10.15pm.

Are tickets still available for Bryan Adams?

If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig then you’re in luck - there are still a few tickets left, with prices starting at £47.10. You can find them here.

Are there any age restrictions at Bryan Adams’ Hydro gig?

It’s over-14s only in the standing sections for the Bryan Adams gig, and over-5s in the seated areas. All under 16s must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

What is the likely Bryan Adams setlist?

Bryan Adams playing a near-identical setlist every night of their current tour. Expect to hear most - if not all - of the following in Glasgow: