If you've been missing Brian Cox on your television screen since the conclusion of smash-hit show Succession earlier this year, you'll be wanting to tune into a new series next month.

The actor is helming a new reality television show from the producers of the James Bond spy franchaise, called '007: Road to a Million'.

Billed as a combination of 'Race Across The World' and 'The Traitors', here's everything you need to know.

How does the show work?

The show creators have outlined how the competition will work, sharing: "Join Succession star Brian Cox who plays 'The Controller', a mysterious meddlesome figure who has millions of pounds to give away - but he certainly won’t be making it easy. As the two-person teams scramble across famous James Bond movie locations and destinations such as the Scottish Highlands, Venice and Jamaica they must conquer obstacles, answer questions hidden in different locations and ensure they can progress to the next challenge and make it to the end. But The Controller is always watching, and revelling in their discomfort..."

There will be a total of 10 questions around the world for each pair of contestants to answer. The answer to each question is only found upon the completion of Bond-esque tasks that will put test their physical and mental strength. If answered correctly, the pair keeps the cash and continues to the next. One wrong move, and their adventure is over.

Is there a trailer?

Click on the video to see the trailer for the show. It sees Cox archly say over the iconic Bond theme: “I put real people into a James Bond adventure to win £1 million. The only thing standing in their way is me.”

The trailer then shows some of the global challenges the wannabe spies will face, including climbing a crane, standing on top of a moving train and racing an Aston Martin on winding roads.

Cox is billed as the “on-screen mastermind behind the game, who dictates where the pairs go, what they must do, and sets their questions. He monitors each pair’s quest, delighting in the unfolding drama of his intricately devised and often relentless challenge."

When is '007: Road to a Million' released?

The new show will drop on Friday, November 10, all over the world - so pop a note in your diary.

Where can I watch '007: Road to a Million'?

The new reality series will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video. Prime Video costs £8.99 per month - but you can get a free 30 day trial here.

