Claudia Winkleman hosts the reality television gameshow that everybody is talking about.

Millions of viewers have enjoyed watching 22 strangers be locked in a spooky castle, split into Traitors and Faithfuls, then encouraged to lie their way to a £120,000 top prize.

The series is now at its halfway point, but there are undoubtedly more twists and turns to come before we find out who will win the cash.

Here’s everything you need to know about the fiendish programme.

What are the rules?

A total of 22 contestants live together in a castle and work together to take on tasks to add cash to the prize pot.

The complicated bit is that three of the contestants are secret Traitors, who are trying to elimiate the remaining ‘Faithful’ players to bag the money for themselves.

Each night The Traitors meet in secret to pick one of The Faithful to ‘murder’, with that contestant leaving the game immediately. The following day all the players meet around a round table to banish somebody they think is one of The Traitors – who then reveals which side they actually belong to.

The cast of The Traitors.

At the end of the game, if only The Faithful remain they will share the money in the prize money. If one of The Traitors remains, that person will claim all the cash.

Where is The Traitors filmed?

The Traitors is filmed at Ardross Castle, in the Scottish Highlands. To find out more about the picturesque building click here.

When is The Traitors on?

There have been six episodes of The Traitors so far – with the first airing on Tuesday, November 29 at 9pm.

The next episode is on Wednesday, December 14 at 9pm, followed by instalments on Thursday, December 15 at 9pm, Friday, December 16 at 9pm, Tuesday, December 20 at 9pm, and Wednesday, December 21 at 9pm.The final episode will be broadcast at 9pm on Thursday, December 22.

How can I watch The Traitors?

All episodes are broadcast on BBC1 but you can also catch up on all the episodes on the BBC iPlayer.

Are there other series of The Traitors?

The Traitors has already been a hit show on Dutch television, leading to versions being commissioned for both the UK and the USA.

The American version is hosted by Scottish actor Alan Cumming and will a mix of celebrity and non-celebrity contenstants. All episodes will land on NBC’s Peacock streaming service on January 12, 2023.

Will there be a second series of The Traitors UK?

According to a report in The Sun earlier this year, a television insider revealed that the BBC has already ordered a second series, saying: “Rumours are Beeb bosses are so impressed with the finished product they’ve already got wheels in motion with the production company.” Host Claudia Winkleman has also indicated she’d be ken to return.

Who is left in, who has been banished and who has been murdered?