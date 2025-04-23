Bluey's Big Play Edinburgh and Glasgow Ticket Presales and Prices: How to see the children's show in Scotland
Australian animated TV series Bluey has been a huge hit with youngsters around the world since the first episode was broadcast back in 2018.
It follows the adventures of Bluey, a six-year-old Blue Heeler puppy, along with her dad Bandit, mum Chilli and little sister Bingo.
The Emmy award-winning programme has now been turned into a live show featuring larger-than-life puppers and the instantly-recognisable voices of Dave McCormack and Melanie Zanetti.
Following a string of sold-out dates in 2024 a new UK tour has just been announced which will visit 32 venues from October 2025 until August 2026.
And there’s good news for Scottish fans, with dates in both Glasgow and Edinburgh.
Here’s everything you need to know to bag a ticket.
When is Bluey’s Big Play coming to Scotland?
Bluey’s Big Play will be at Glasgow’s SEC Armadillo from December 11–14 December, 2025, then the Edinburgh Playhouse from June 18–21 June, 2026. There are a variety of showtimes at 10am, 2pm and 4pm.
When do tickets go on sale for Bluey’s Big Play?
Tickets for the show go on sale at 10am on Friday, May 16. You can find the Glasgow tickets here and the Edinburgh tickets here.
Are there any presales for tickets for Bluey’s Big Play?
As ever, there are a few presales to let fans get their hands on tickets early.
Bluey Fan Club members can buy tickets for Edinburgh and Glasgow shows from 10am on Tuesday, May 13. It’s free to join - just sign up here (scroll to the bottom of the page).
For the Glasgow shows, 02 mobile phone customers will be able to buy tickets via the Priority App from 10am on Wednesday, May 14.
A day later, at 10am on Thursday, May 15, there will be a presale for those signed up with Live Nation here, Ticketmaster here, or the SEC website here. You’ll be sent a code by email to access the presale.
How much are tickets for Bluey’s Big Play?
Tickets for the 2024 tour of the show cost from £16.50 - 27.50. Expect to pay slightly more (inflation!) for the 2025 and 2026 dates.
What is Bluey’s Big Play about?
The plot synopsis for the show reads: “When Dad feels like a little bit of afternoon time out, Bluey and Bingo have other plans! Join them as they pull out all of the games and cleverness at their disposal to get Dad off that bean bag.”
What is the runtime for Bluey’s Big Play?
The show is a child-friendly 50 minutes long with no interval.
Where else is Bluey’s Big Play touring?
The show is touring the UK for several months, with the following dates:
- Wycombe Swan: 25 – 26 October 2025
- Milton Keynes Theatre: 27 – 29 November 2025
- SEC Armadillo Glasgow: 11 – 14 December 2025
- Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre: 18 December 2025 – 11 January 2026
- Princess Theatre Torquay: 30 January – 01 February 2026
- Ipswich Regent Theatre: 06 – 08 February 2026
- Stoke Regent Theatre: 13 – 15 February 2026
- Southampton Mayflower Theatre: 20 – 21 February 2026
- Nottingham Royal Concert Hall: 26 February – 01 March 2026
- The Alexandra, Birmingham: 04 – 08 March 2026
- New Theatre Oxford: 12 – 15 March 2026
- Grand Opera House York: 19 – 22 March 2026
- Sunderland Empire: 25 – 29 March 2026
- Leicester Curve: 02 – 05 April 2026
- Southend Cliffs Pavilion: 08 – 12 April 2026
- Marlowe Theatre Canterbury: 15 – 19 April 2026
- Belfast Waterfront Hall: 23 – 26 April 2026
- Wales Millennium Centre Cardiff: 07 – 10 May 2026
- Sheffield Lyceum: 14 – 16 May 2026
- Lowry, Salford: 22 – 31 May 2026
- Venue Cymru: 12 – 14 June 2026
- Edinburgh Playhouse: 18 – 21 June 2026
- Liverpool M&S Bank Arena: 03 – 05 July 2026
- Brighton Centre: 10 – 12 July 2026
- Aylesbury Waterside Theatre: 16 – 19 July 2026
- Wolverhampton Grand: 23 – 26 July 2026
- Bournemouth Pavilion: 06 – 09 August 2026
- Bristol Beacon: 13 – 16 August 2026
- Dublin 3Olympia: 20 – 30 August 2026
