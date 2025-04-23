Bluey and family are on their way to Scotland. | Contributed

The live version of one of the most popular children’s television shows of recent years is heading off on tour.

Australian animated TV series Bluey has been a huge hit with youngsters around the world since the first episode was broadcast back in 2018.

It follows the adventures of Bluey, a six-year-old Blue Heeler puppy, along with her dad Bandit, mum Chilli and little sister Bingo.

The Emmy award-winning programme has now been turned into a live show featuring larger-than-life puppers and the instantly-recognisable voices of Dave McCormack and Melanie Zanetti.

Following a string of sold-out dates in 2024 a new UK tour has just been announced which will visit 32 venues from October 2025 until August 2026.

And there’s good news for Scottish fans, with dates in both Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Here’s everything you need to know to bag a ticket.

When is Bluey’s Big Play coming to Scotland?

Bluey’s Big Play will be at Glasgow’s SEC Armadillo from December 11–14 December, 2025, then the Edinburgh Playhouse from June 18–21 June, 2026. There are a variety of showtimes at 10am, 2pm and 4pm.

When do tickets go on sale for Bluey’s Big Play?

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10am on Friday, May 16. You can find the Glasgow tickets here and the Edinburgh tickets here.

Are there any presales for tickets for Bluey’s Big Play?

As ever, there are a few presales to let fans get their hands on tickets early.

Bluey Fan Club members can buy tickets for Edinburgh and Glasgow shows from 10am on Tuesday, May 13. It’s free to join - just sign up here (scroll to the bottom of the page).

For the Glasgow shows, 02 mobile phone customers will be able to buy tickets via the Priority App from 10am on Wednesday, May 14.

A day later, at 10am on Thursday, May 15, there will be a presale for those signed up with Live Nation here, Ticketmaster here, or the SEC website here. You’ll be sent a code by email to access the presale.

How much are tickets for Bluey’s Big Play?

Tickets for the 2024 tour of the show cost from £16.50 - 27.50. Expect to pay slightly more (inflation!) for the 2025 and 2026 dates.

What is Bluey’s Big Play about?

The plot synopsis for the show reads: “When Dad feels like a little bit of afternoon time out, Bluey and Bingo have other plans! Join them as they pull out all of the games and cleverness at their disposal to get Dad off that bean bag.”

What is the runtime for Bluey’s Big Play?

The show is a child-friendly 50 minutes long with no interval.

Where else is Bluey’s Big Play touring?

