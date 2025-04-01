Inside Number 9 Stage / Fright Scotland Tickets: Here's how to see the hit show in Edinburgh

Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith in Inside No. 9 Stage / Fright | Marc Brenner

There’s going to be another chance to see the show for those who couldn’t make it to London.

Comedy duo Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith have announced they are taking the stage version of their television programme Inside No. 9 on tour - and there’s good news for Scottish fans, with a string of dates in Edinburgh.

Inside No.9 Stage / Fright has been playing London’s Wyndham’s Theatre for the last six weeks and sold out before the run started, with the final show taking place later this week on April 5.

It’s received rave reviews and has been nominated for an Olivier Award in the ‘Best New Entertainment or Comedy Play’. category.

The show mixes some characters that will be familiar to fans of the television show with new fearsome fun.

Here’s what you need to know.

When is Inside No. 9 Stage / Fright coming to Scotland?

Inside No. 9 Stage / Fright will be playing at Edinburgh’s Playhouse from Tuesday. November 25 – Saturday, November 29.

When are tickets going on sale for Inside No. 9 Stage / Fright?

Tickets for all shows in the tour go on sale at 12noon on Wednesday, April 2.

You can find them here and here. Make sure you have an account set up and are signed into it well before the tickets drop to give yourself the best chance of success.

Are there any ticket presales?

There are no ticket presales for Inside No. 9 Stage / Fright.

What is the cast for Inside No. 9 Stage / Fright

The full cast for the show is as follows:

Steve Pemberton

Reece Shearsmith

Rebecca Bainbridge

Mark Extance

Anna Francolini

Gaby French

Miranda Hennessy

Bhav Joshi

Toby Manley

Christina Tedders

Will there be surprise guests?

In the London run a different famous face appeared in each show as ‘the hostage’, including Stephen Fry, Lenny Henry, Mel Giedroyc, Matt Lucas, Michael Sheen, Tamsin Greig, Adrian Dunbar, Bob Mortimer, David Walliams, Micky Flanagan, Meera Syal, Mackenzie Crook, Emilia Fox and Rob Brydon.

It’s been confirmed that there will be more surprise cameos at the regional performances.

What have Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith said about the tour?

The doublr act said: “We have been bowled over by the success of Inside No 9 Stage / Fright at the Wyndham’s Theatre. Selling out every performance before the run started and being nominated for an Olivier Award was fantastic enough, but the nightly reaction from fans and newcomers alike has been exhilarating and really quite moving.

So we are delighted to be able to bring the show to a wider audience around the country. The phrase ‘swan-song’ refers to a final performance, often associated with the ancient belief that swans sing beautifully just before their death. Which is a load of bollocks of course as all swans do is shit and honk. So come along to the swan-song tour of Inside No 9 and see for yourselves how we bow out. There won’t be a dry seat in the house.”

Where else is Inside No. 9 Stage / Fright playing?

Here are the full tour dates for the show: