Black Stone Cherry are coming to Glasgow. | Getty Images

A much-loved American band are making a stop in Scotland on their latest tour.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Formed in Kentucky in 2001, Black Stone Cherry released their eponymous debut album five years later in 2006.

Since then the band, comprising Chris Robertson (lead vocals, lead guitar), Ben Wells (rhythm guitar, backing vocals), Steve Jewell (bass, backing vocals) and John Fred Young (drums, backing vocals), have produced a further seven records, containing 17 singles that have appeared on the US Mainstream Rock Tracks charts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their most recent album, Screamin’ At The Sky was releades last year, and they are currently on a UK tour to promote it.

Black Stone Cherry said: “It’s like this…we simply miss y’all too much! So, while sitting around sippin' our BSC bourbon, we decided we needed to come back and end 2024 in a big way with our Cherry Heads across the UK! We are thrilled to be coming back with an arena tour that is guaranteed to kick that ass and we’re excited to bring our friends Skillet and Ayron Jones with us! If you book it, they will come! So come and and rock with us this November! We love you and cannot wait to see your faces again!”

And there’s good news for Scottish fans, with a date in Glasgow.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When are Black Stone Cherry playing Glasgow?

Black Stone Cherry play Glasgow's OVO Hydro on their Screamin’ At The Sky UK tour on Wednesday, November 20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who is supporting Black Stone Cherry at their Scottish gigs?

Black Stone Cherry have two acts supporting them at their Glasgow gig - so there’s real value for money for those who get down to the Hydro early. First up will be American singer/songwriter Ayron Jones who is known for his genre-fluid music, melding elements of everything from grunge and rock, to hip-hop and soul. He has four studio albums under his belt thusfar, most recently 2023’s Chronicles of the Kid. Next on stage will be Christian rock band Skillet, fronted by husband and wife John and Korey Cooper. They have beeb nominated for two Grammy Awards and have released 12 albums, starting with their self-titled 1996 debut.

What are the stage times for Black Stone Cherry in Glasgow?

Doors open at 6.30pm and Ayron Jones will take to the stage at 6.45pm. No further stage times have been released but, judging by similar gigs, expect Skillet to start their set at around 7.30pm and Black Stone Cherry to kick-off at around 9pm. The gig will finish by 11pm.

Are tickets still available for Black Stone Cherry?

If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig there are still tickets available from Ticketmaster here starting at £52.80 (plus booking fee).

Are there any age restrictions at Black Stone Cherry’s Hydro gig?

It’s over 16s only for the standing area, while in the seated areas all under-14s must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is the likely Black Stone Cherry setlist?

Black Stone Cherry have been playing the same setlist each night of their current tour. Expect to hear the following in Glasgow.