Black Mirror will return with six new episodes in 2025.

It includes a sequel to the acclaimed USS Callister episode.

But when will the show be released?

Netflix has confirmed when Black Mirror will return for its seventh season - and it is sooner than you might have expected. The sci-fi anthology show will be back in April with six new episodes.

Starting life on Channel 4, Charlie Brooker’s dark and satirical series then made the jump to streaming with Netflix in its third season. After almost two years away, the acclaimed show is set to return in less than a month’s time.

Black Mirror is remaining tight-lipped about the upcoming batch of episodes. However it has said that one will be a sequel to USS Callister from 2017.

But when will the show be released and which stars will feature? Here’s all you need to know:

When will Black Mirror season 7 be released?

The show will make its highly anticipated return on Thursday April 10. It means fans have less than a month to wait for the new episodes.

Viewers can expect Black Mirror to launch on Netflix at 8am GMT on April 10 - which is 12am PT/ 3am ET for American viewers. All six episodes will be available at the same time.

Netflix release first look trailer for Black Mirror s7

In announcing the return date of the anthology show, Netflix has also offered fans a first look at the new episodes. We have embedded the trailer just below - please give it a moment for it to load in as our website can be slow.

Who is in the cast for Black Mirror season 7?

The stars who will appear in the upcoming episodes have been revealed - even if Netflix remains tight-lipped on which ones they will feature in. Cristin Milioti, who starred in the USS Callister episodes, is set to return - alongside names such as Peter Capaldi.

The previously announced casts include: Awkwafina (Jackpot), Milanka Brooks (Mum And I Don't Talk Anymore), Peter Capaldi (Doctor Who), Emma Corrin (Deadpool and Wolverine), Patsy Ferran (Firebrand), Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers). Lewis Gribben (Blade Runner 2099), Osy Ikhile (Citadel), Rashida Jones (Parks and Rec), Siena Kelly (Domino Day), Billy Magnussen (Road House), Rosy McEwen (Blue Jean), Cristin Milioti (The Penguin), Chris O’Dowd (Bridesmaids), Issa Rae (Barbie), Paul G. Raymond (Horrible Histories), Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish) and Jimmi Simpson (Westworld).

Netflix has also announced even more names for the next season of Black Mirror. It includes: Michele Austin (Hard Truths), Ben Bailey Smith (Andor), Asim Chaudhry (People Just Do Nothing), Josh Finan (Say Nothing), James Nelson-Joyce (A Thousand Blows), Will Poulter (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3), Jay Simpson (The Day of the Jackal) and Michael Workéyè (This Is Going to Hurt).