The musical standup has announced four new Scottish dates date as part of his latest tour.

Comedian Bill Bailey has announced new tour dates for this summer and there's good news for Scottish fans - he's going to be playing both Edinburgh and Glasgow.

The tour is entitled 'Thoughtifier' and is his first UK outing since 2018's 'Larks in Transit'.

In the intervening years he's attracted a new army of fans thanks to his winning performance in 2020's 'Strictly Come Dancing' - meaning tickets are likley to be in high demand.

Here's everything you need to know.

When is Bill Bailey playing Scotland?

Bill Bailey has announced three Scottish dates on the summer tour.

The first is at Glasgow's SEC on Friday, August 22, at 8pm.

He’ll then play three dates at Edinburgh’s Playhouse on Saturday, August 23, at 8pm, Sunday, August 24, at 3pm and Sunday, August 24, at 8pm.

How can I book tickets?

Ticekts for all the gigs go on general sale from 10am on Friday, April 4, and will be available here for the Edinburgh shows and here for the Glasgow shows.

Is there a presale for Bill Bailey’s shows?

Those who have previously booked tickets to Bill Bailey should receive a resale code allowing them to buy tickets from 10am on Wednesday, April 2.

If you sign up to the SEC's newsletter here you will also be sent a presale link to buy tickets from 10am on Wednesday, September 27.

How much are the tickets to see Bill Bailey?

The tickets for the Glasgow gig are priced from £33.75 - £53.60. Expect the tickets for the Edinburgh shows to be similarly priced.

What does Thoughtifier mean?

Bill Bailey has provided a handy definition for the title of his latest show, as follows:

Thoughtifier

noun

1. an intriguing device that can amplify the thoughts of a curious mind using music, channelled through a human instrument, known as Bill Bailey

2. (colloquial) a person resembling Bill Bailey

What's the show about?