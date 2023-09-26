The musical standup has announced two Scottish dates date as part of his latest tour.

Bill Bailey has announced a Scottish gig next year.

Comedian Bill Bailey has announced an extensive arena tour for next year and there's good news for Scottish fans - he's going to be playing both Aberdeen and Glasgow.

The tour is entitled 'Thoughtifier' and is his first UK outing since 2018's 'Larks in Transit'.

In the intervening years he's attracted a new army of fans thanks to his winning performance in 2020's 'Strictly Come Dancing' - meaning tickets are likley to be in high demand.

Here's everything you need to know.

When is Bill Bailey playing Scotland?

Bill Bailey has announced two Scottish dates on the tour.

The first is at Aberdeen's P&J Arena on Thursday, February 15, 2024.

The second is at Glasgow's SEC Armadillo on Friday, February 16, 2024.

How can I book tickets?

Ticekts for both gigs go on general sale from Friday, September 29, from 9am and will be available here.

Is there a presale?

Those who have previously booked tickets to Bill Bailey should receive a resale code allowing them to buy tickets from 10am on Wednesday, September 27. If you sign up to the SEC's newsletter here before 5pm on Tuesday, September 26, you will also be sent a presale link to buy tickets from 10am on Wednesday, September 27.

Premium 'Live Lounge' tickets for the Aberdeen gig, priced at £110 (normal tickets are priced from £25), are available now here.

What does Thoughtifier mean?

Bill Bailey has provided a handy definition for the title of his latest show, as follows:

Thoughtifier

noun

1. an intriguing device that can amplify the thoughts of a curious mind using music, channelled through a human instrument, known as Bill Bailey

2. (colloquial) a person resembling Bill Bailey

What's the show about?