Big Brother is back - with 16 contestants consenting to be locked away in a house filled with cameras.

The reality television show that defined the genre is back for the first time in five years - and the Big Brother house has now welcomed its latest residents.

First broadcast on Channel 4 in 2000 - when millions were glued to the antics of Nasty Nick, Craig Phillips and Anna Nolan - the prorgamme later moved to Channel 5 before being cancelled in 2018.

Now it's been relaunched on ITV2, with a second series already confirmed.

Here's who the bookies think has the best - and worst - chance of becoming the latest entry in the Big Brother hall of fame.

1 . Yinrun Originally from Shanghai in China, 25-year-old Yinrun is a customer support agent from Harrogate. She's the 3/1 favourite to win Big Brother 2023.

2 . Jordan 25-year-old lawyer Jordan is from from Scunthorpe and is second favourite, with odds of 5/1.

3 . Hallie Third favourite for the win is 18-year-old Londoner Hallie. The youth worker is priced at 6/1.