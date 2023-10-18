Big Brother 2023 Winner Odds: Who the bookies think will be the last housemate standing - and evicted next
Big Brother is back - with 16 contestants consenting to be locked away in a house filled with cameras.
The reality television show that defined the genre is back for the first time in five years - and the Big Brother house has now welcomed its latest residents.
First broadcast on Channel 4 in 2000 - when millions were glued to the antics of Nasty Nick, Craig Phillips and Anna Nolan - the prorgamme later moved to Channel 5 before being cancelled in 2018.
Now it's been relaunched on ITV2, with a second series already confirmed.
Here's who the bookies think has the best - and worst - chance of becoming the latest entry in the Big Brother hall of fame.